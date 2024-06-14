Global Aerospace Robotics Market Size To Worth USD 7.31 Bllion By 2033 | CAGR of 37.31%

New York, United States , June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aerospace Robotics Market Size to Grow from USD 2.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 52.4 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.31% during the forecast period.





The aerospace robotics market is expanding rapidly, owing to advances in automation technologies, increased demand for aircraft production, and stringent safety requirements. These robots are used in a variety of applications, including drilling, welding, painting, and assembling, increasing efficiency and precision while reducing production time and costs. Key market participants are constantly investing in R&D to produce breakthrough robotic solutions capable of performing complicated tasks with high precision. Furthermore, the use of robotics in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations is accelerating market growth.

Insights by Application

The composites segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Composites provide substantial advantages in aircraft applications due to their lightweight, high strength-to-weight ratio, and corrosion resistance. Aerospace manufacturers are increasingly relying on composite materials to reduce aircraft weight, improve fuel efficiency, and boost overall performance. Robots play an important part in the production, assembly, and inspection of composite components, assuring precision and efficiency in manufacturing operations. Furthermore, advances in robotic technology, such as automated fibre placement and robotic composite layup, allow complicated composite structures to be manufactured with high accuracy and repeatability.

Insights by Technology

The collaborative technology segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Collaborative robots, or cobots, are increasingly being used in aerospace production activities because of their ability to work alongside human operators without the use of safety barriers. This strong collaboration improves productivity and safety while streamlining production procedures. Cobots thrive in jobs like assembly, inspection, and material handling, especially in circumstances where accuracy and flexibility are critical. Furthermore, advances in sensor technology and artificial intelligence enable these robots to adapt to changing production settings and accomplish difficult jobs with ease. As aircraft firms prioritise productivity and manage labour shortages, the deployment of collaborative technologies continues to accelerate, resulting in considerable development in the aerospace robots industry.

Insights by Solution

The hardware segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Aerospace robotics hardware consists of numerous components and systems, including robotic arms, end-effectors, sensors, controllers, and peripherals. As the aerospace sector increasingly uses automation and robots to improve manufacturing processes, there is a growing demand for advanced hardware solutions specifically designed for aerospace applications. Manufacturers are investing in R&D to improve the performance, durability, and reliability of robotics hardware, assuring optimal functionality in harsh aerospace environments. Furthermore, advances in materials, sensor technologies, and control systems are fueling innovation in aerospace robotics hardware, allowing for more precise, efficient, and varied operations.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Aerospace Robotics Market from 2023 to 2033. The region has a strong aerospace sector, with significant firms such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin, which drives demand for advanced automation solutions to improve manufacturing efficiency and competitiveness. Furthermore, increased investments in R&D, particularly in new technologies like artificial intelligence and collaborative robots, are driving innovation in aircraft robotics. Furthermore, the presence of a well-established network of robotics-focused vendors and service providers helps to drive market growth.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The growing aerospace industry in China, Japan, and India, together with increased expenditures in automation and robotics, is driving demand for advanced robotic systems. Rising aircraft production rates, fueled by increased air travel demand and defence modernization projects, are accelerating market growth. Furthermore, government initiatives to promote technological innovation and industrial automation are boosting the regional aerospace robotics industry. However, issues such as the necessity for qualified labour and worries about intellectual property protection remain. Despite these obstacles, the Asia Pacific aerospace robotics market is poised for significant expansion, utilising the region's thriving aerospace sector and increased emphasis on automation to boost global innovation and competitiveness.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Aerospace Robotics Market are Kuka AG, ABB Group, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, MtorresKuka AG, ABB Group, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mtorres, Oliver Crispin Robotics, Gudel Ag, Electroimpact Inc., Universal Robots A/S, Swisslog Ag, Reis Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Bosch Rexroth, Oliver Crispin Robotics, Gudel Ag, Electroimpact Inc., Universal Robots A/S, Swisslog Ag, Reis Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Bosch Rexroth and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In July 2021, Fanuc Corporation stated that it has begun manufacture of its 750,000th industrial robot, a record high in the robotics sector.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Aerospace Robotics Market, Application Analysis

Material Handling

Surface Treatment

Composites Applications

Assembly

Others

Aerospace Robotics Market, Technology Analysis

Conventional

Collaborative

Aerospace Robotics Market, Solution Analysis

Hardware

Software

Services



Aerospace Robotics Market, Regional Analysis, North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



