Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Celebrates Taylor Swift Appreciation Month in Destin, Florida this August

Destin, Fla., June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Taylor Swift’s “Tortured Poets Department” album and her new song, “Florida!!!”, a Destin vacation rental company has coined August (also a Swift song) as Taylor Swift Appreciation Month. The hit single, which Swift co-wrote with Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine, calls out the city of Destin as a place where “you save your whole life to buy a timeshare.” Since there are more vacation rentals in Destin than timeshares, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is celebrating by offering Swifties 10% off Destin vacation rental stays, August 4-31. Fans also receive a “FLORIDA” friendship bracelet* commemorating the song as a special souvenir from their stay.

“The day 'Florida!!!' was released the Destin community was buzzing,” said Tracy Louthain, director of marketing and communications at Newman-Dailey Resort Properties. “Of all the cities in Florida, she and Florence picked Destin! Taylor is incredibly talented, and we’re blessed to be part of the Swift effect. As such, we want to give back to her fans, and we're inviting Swifties to enjoy a beach vacation as Taylor would if she were visiting Destin.”

Located along Northwest Florida’s Gulf Coast, Destin is renowned for its sugar white sand beaches and is a popular destination for watersports of all kinds. Fans may remember Swift’s iconic afternoon stand-up paddle with tour mate, Ed Sheeran, in Watch Hill, R.I. Now Swifites can enjoy one better with a stand-up paddleboard adventure on the turquoise waters of the Emerald Coast. Beachgoers can paddle to artificial reefs or the popular underwater sandbar, Crab Island. The vibrant Destin Harbor offers other Swift-friendly adventures, including snorkeling, sailing, pontoon boat rentals, jet ski rentals, and more.

For those who want to walk in Swift’s shoes, Silver Sands Premium Outlets features luxury brands at a fraction of the retail price. Saks Off 5th carries some of Swift’s favorite luxury shoe brands, including Cole Haan, Prada, and Jimmy Choo. In addition, many of Taylor’s designer beach styles can be found at Destin area stores such as Opehlia Swimwear and Anthropologie at Grand Boulevard. The area is also home to chic boutiques, including Favori at The Market Shops at Sandestin, Indigo in WaterColor, Mercantile in Seaside and Kiki Risa in Miramar Beach, among many other locally-owned shops for Swifties who want to head home with one-of-a-kind finds.

After a day of adventure, Destin restaurants serve up fresh seafood and festive libations fit for celebrities. For a casual Swift-inspired evening, the Craft Bar serves some of the best cheeseburgers in town and the bartenders are ready to recreate Swift’s favorite cocktail, the French Blonde. Their Destin-version uses orange bitters instead of lemon for a Florida twist on this refreshing cocktail. Other popular spots for cheeseburgers in Destin, include Fat Boys, Harbor Tavern, and McGuire's Pub. For a special experience, Henderson Resort features a rooftop bar overlooking the beach and Henderson State Park, and gourmet dining is available at Primrose and the adults-only Beachwalk Café overlooking the beach. For fun on the water, the Solaris' Sunquest dinner cruise features a three-course meal, live music, and dancing, while watching the sunset over the Choctawhatchee Bay.

The month-long celebration concludes with The Taylor Party at Destin’s Club LA on August 30th at 8 p.m. Created by fans, the original Taylor Swift-inspired dance party will feature an enchanting evening of Swifties singing and dancing their way through all Taylor Swift’s iconic Eras. Fans age 18+ are invited to wear their Eras outfit, bring their besties and party in style. Also that weekend, the Baytowne Wharf Art Fest, August 30 – September 1, features an Art Walk through the Village streets and live music each evening from 5-10 p.m. On Sunday, the festival concludes with a spectacular firework show over the lagoon at 9:15 p.m.

For Swifties who don’t have a friend with a timeshare, Newman-Dailey features a vast selection of luxury Destin vacation rentals. Fans may book a celebrity-style experience by reserving a luxury, private beach home or a Destin penthouse, overlooking Destin's brilliant white sand beaches and shimmering emerald waters. With some sleeping up to 24 guests, these rental homes and condos are privately owned and feature personal touches, chic décor, plush furnishings, and gourmet kitchens. Fans may stretch their budget by taking advantage of the Swifite Special Offer for 10% off August stays of three nights or more. As a bonus, Newman-Dailey vacation rentals also include complimentary seasonal beach service with two chairs and an umbrella set up on the beach each day of the stay, as well as free passes and discounts to area attractions, activities, and restaurants.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties features a vast array of well-appointed Gulf-front Destin condos as well as spacious South Walton, 30A, and Destin rental homes. For the Swiftie Special Offer**, which includes 10% off Destin vacation rental stays of three nights or more from August 4-31, 2024 and a free FLORIDA friendship bracelet use promo code SWIFTIE when booking online at DestinVacation.com or call (850) 837-1071.

*Bracelets available while supplies last. **Some restrictions apply.

