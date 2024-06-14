Big City Optical Announces New Gold Coast Location on State Street

Chicago, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

Big City Optical, a family-owned leader in optometry and optical retail, has announced the grand opening of its latest store in Chicago's prestigious Gold Coast neighborhood. Located at 852 N State Street, the new office is set to provide the Gold Coast community with the same high-quality, personalized eye care services that Big City Optical is known for across Chicago.

The Gold Coast on State Street location represents Big City Optical's commitment to expanding its reach and making superior eye care accessible to more residents of the Chicago metropolitan area.

"We're excited to bring our unique blend of high-tech, personalized eye care to the Gold Coast," said Mike Kogelis, co-founder of Big City Optical. “This new store will allow us to serve even more clients with the convenience and quality they've come to expect from us.”

The Gold Coast store will offer a full range of eye care services, including comprehensive eye exams, myopia management, eye disease management, vision therapy, and emergency eye care. In addition, the location will feature an extensive selection of eyeglasses, contact lenses, and sunglasses to meet the diverse needs and styles of the community.

"Our goal has always been to provide a neighborhood shop feel where clients can relax and feel confident in the care they receive,” said Dr. Rasa Tamulavichus, O.D., co-founder and optometrist at Big City Optical. “The Gold Coast location continues this tradition with a team dedicated to understanding and meeting the unique needs of each client."

The opening of the Gold Coast store is a significant milestone for Big City Optical, reflecting its ongoing growth and success since its founding in 2017. The company's expansion to 18 locations throughout Chicago underscores its mission to offer accessible, high-quality eye care and eyewear to all Chicagoans.

From managing common eye disorders to providing specialized treatment plans and stylish eyewear options, Big City Optical Gold Coast on State Street is equipped to address the full spectrum of eye care needs. The store's selection of over 700 frames ensures that clients will find the perfect eyewear to match their personal style. Clients visiting the new location can also expect state-of-the-art digital eye examinations, which provide flexibility and convenience for busy schedules.

Big City Optical is dedicated to serving the Chicagoland area and its surrounding neighborhoods. The Gold Coast location is strategically placed to cater to the eye care needs of the vibrant community, ensuring residents have access to top-tier eye health services and the latest in eyewear fashion.

"We believe in blending work with fun to create an enjoyable experience for our clients," said Kogelis. “The Gold Coast store embodies this philosophy, and we can't wait for the community to visit us.”

About Big City Optical

Big City Optical prides itself on offering a high-tech, high-accuracy, and high-precision experience that still has the neighborly feel of a local eye care practice. This unique combination ensures clients enjoy the comfort of an eye doctor who not only knows their name but also remembers the state of their eyes and vision. With a commitment to accessibility and convenience, Big City Optical has expanded its reach to 18 locations throughout Chicago to ensure that quality eye care is never out of reach. They also recognize the demands of modern life, which is why they offer remote appointments to accommodate clients’ busy schedules. The staff at each store aim to make the process of choosing new eyewear an enjoyable one, ensuring that every client’s experience is as pleasant as it is straightforward, regardless of the complexity of their vision needs.

To learn more about Big City Optical or to schedule an appointment at the new Gold Coast location, visit https://bigcityoptical.com/.

Big City Optical - Gold Coast On State Street

Mike Kogelis

(312) 313-1610

eyecare@bigcityoptical.com

852 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610, United States