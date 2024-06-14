Global Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market Size To Exceed USD 32.4 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 8.83%

New York, United States , June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market Size is to Grow from USD 13.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 32.4 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.83% during the projected period.





Benchtop laboratory water purifiers are specialized equipment designed to provide purified water for various laboratory applications. It generates pure and pollutant-free water that satisfies or exceeds international standards and requirements for testing, research, and scientific facilities in analytical chemistry, life sciences, and quality control. It is important that the laboratory water fulfill the water purity standards in the laboratory during lab tests, reactions, or experiment procedures. The advancements in water purifying technology have led to the development of efficient benchtop water purifiers. The incorporation of these technologies to attain high-purity levels of water is fulfilling the modern laboratory quality standards. The increasing demand for high-purity water and the consistent ultrapure water supplies for experiments, analysis, and instrument maintenance, are driving the market demand for benchtop laboratory water purifier. There is a surging demand for benchtop laboratory water purifiers to fulfill modern lab quality standards of water. The need for precision and accuracy in scientific investigation and testing is augmenting the market demand for benchtop laboratory water purifier. Further, the increasing regulatory scrutiny and quality control standards for water quality with the required specifications are driving the market demand. On the contrary, the maintenance and service issues of benchtop water purifiers are restraining the global benchtop water purifier market.

Global Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Reverse Osmosis (RO) Systems, Ultrafiltration (UF) Systems, Deionization (DI) Systems, UV Purification Systems, and Others), By Water Production (Below 50 L/h, 50 to 100 L/h, 100-200 L/h, and Above 200 L/h), By Operations (Multi-Stage Purification and Smart & Connected Systems), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The reverse osmosis (RO) systems segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in 2023.

Based on technology, the global benchtop laboratory water purifier market is segmented into reverse osmosis (RO) systems, ultrafiltration (UF) systems, deionization (DI) systems, UV purification systems, and others. Among these, the reverse osmosis (RO) systems segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. By using a reverse osmosis system equipped water purifier ultrapure water is obtained with effective impurity removal. 99% of impurities are eliminated from the water, including the effective removal of heavy metals and harmful microbes by using a reverse osmosis system.

The above 200 L/h segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on water production, the global benchtop laboratory water purifier market is segmented into below 50 L/h, 50 to 100 L/h, 100-200 L/h, and above 200 L/h. Among these, the above 200 L/h segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. In order to prevent corrosion, pharmaceutical production facilities can reduce the vapor pressure by using ultrapure water. The increasing demand for high-capacity solutions is driving the benchtop laboratory water purifier market.

The multi-stage purification segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023.

Based on operations, the global benchtop laboratory water purifier market is segmented into multi-stage purification and smart & connected systems. Among these, the multi-stage purification segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. There is an increasing need for a continuous and reliable supply of purified water to minimize disruptions during experiments. The automation features and programmable settings with customized water purification processes are enhancing the market demand for multi-stage benchtop laboratory water purifier.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The presence of numerous universities and research institutions in North America promoting market demand of benchtop laboratory water purifiers for educational and research purposes. In addition, the region's advanced research infrastructure, increased funding for scientific research, and a robust regulatory framework ensure water quality standards ultimately driving the market. The presence of major key market players and manufacturing companies is propelling the market. Further, the development of technologically advanced features in the equipment is significantly contributing to market growth.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The rising investment in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, especially in China and Japan, and increasing investment in R&D activities in India are significantly driving the market in the region. The growing focus on scientific research and the increasing adoption of benchtop laboratory water purifiers in emerging economies are further driving the market in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global benchtop laboratory water purifier market are ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Aqua Solutions, Inc., Chengdu Ultrapure Technology Co. Ltd, Labconco, RephiLe Bioscience Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd., ELGA LabWater, Pall Corporation, AQUA Lab Equipment, Siemens Water Technologies Corp., Purite Ltd., and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Evoqua Water Technologies, an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, announced that it has acquired the Texas-based industrial water treatment service business of the former Bob Johnson & Associates from Kemco Systems, further strengthening Evoqua's service footprint in the Texas market.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global benchtop laboratory water purifier market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market, Technology Analysis

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Systems

Ultrafiltration (UF) Systems

Deionization (DI) Systems

UV Purification Systems

Others

Global Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market, Water Production Analysis

Below 50 L/h

50 to 100 L/h

100-200 L/h

Above 200 L/h

Global Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market, Operations Analysis

Multi-Stage Purification

Smart & Connected Systems

Global Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



