uShark: Bridging Startups and Crypto with Real World Asset Opportunities

Bad Urach, Germany, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The startup ecosystem has become a cornerstone of global innovation and economic growth, driven by entrepreneurs transforming visionary ideas into tangible products and services. Traditionally, funding for startups came from venture capitalists and angel investors, but the advent of equity crowdfunding platforms has democratized this process. Platforms like AngelList, SeedInvest, and Fundable have enabled a broader array of investors to participate in early-stage financing. This shift has contributed to the success of companies like Uber, Airbnb, and Dropbox, which began as fledgling startups and received early-stage funding through such models. This democratization has opened doors for average investors to share in the potential high returns of startup investments. Despite these opportunities, many missed out on early investment rounds that could have yielded substantial rewards. For instance, Uber, now a global ride-hailing giant valued at over $50 billion, started with seed funding from angel investors and venture capital rounds, highlighting the lucrative potential of early-stage investments. According to Facts and Factors , the global crowdfunding market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2022 to 2028. The valuation for the global crowdfunding market was USD 13.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to exceed USD 28.2 billion by 2028.





Facilitating investment in startups and early-stage companies has evolved beyond traditional methods. Investors now have access to a spectrum of models, including traditional equity crowdfunding, crypto investments, and hybrid approaches that combine elements of both. Equity crowdfunding allows everyday investors to buy shares in promising startups, breaking down previous barriers to entry. In the crypto space, early-stage blockchain projects can be funded through token sales, democratizing access to potentially high-reward investments. Hybrid models blend traditional and crypto investment avenues, combining the benefits of blockchain technology with the regulatory compliance of traditional securities. This is where uShark comes into play, revolutionizing how individuals can invest in startups. uShark integrates a unique token with their business model, offering an inclusive and accessible platform that balances investment opportunities for all investors. Through uShark, investors can explore real-world asset opportunities and contribute to the success of promising startups, making investment more inclusive and accessible for everyone.

About uShark

uShark aims to harness the interest of small investors in disruptive technologies to facilitate growth. Created by Brazilian entrepreneur and Harvard Business School Alumni Geraldo Marques just a year ago, uShark connects individual investors and legal entities, such as funds, to small companies through the sale of crypto assets. Unlike a traditional venture capital fund, uShark does not intermediate large checks to startups. Instead, it creates a digital environment where promising companies can seek investments from numerous investors willing to contribute smaller amounts.

uShark operates as a startup investment platform, bridging entrepreneurs and investors through the sale of crypto assets. This model is akin to equity crowdfunding but with a unique twist: the negotiation of crypto assets backed by the equity of the companies involved. This innovative approach allows small companies to negotiate their shares with a large pool of investors.

The selection of companies in uShark's portfolio is curated by seven market experts known as uShark Angels. These mentors are affiliated with prestigious institutions such as Harvard Angels Chicago, Oxford, Stanford, Cubo Itaú, and Sebrae for Startups. This expert curation ensures that only the most promising startups are presented to potential investors.

Key Features of uShark

Startup Investment Platform : uShark provides a gateway for investors to participate in the success of promising startups, offering a stake in their growth and potential.

Crowdfunding Opportunities : An avenue for supporting new startups through crowdfunding, enabling direct contribution to the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

NFT Elite Club Membership: The prestigious uShark Elite Club grants access to VIP treatment and special rewards, enhancing the investment experience.

uShark Token

uShark has also launched a utility token designed to offer various benefits to its holders. This token allows investors to purchase products and services at special prices, and receive rewards and benefits from all the startups supported and invested in by uShark. This innovative financial model aims to balance the disparities between large and small investors that are prevalent in traditional markets. uShark aspires to be the Nasdaq of the cryptocurrency world, serving as a universal exchange with numerous companies in angel, pre-seed, and seed stages, thereby providing significant opportunities for its investors.

Key Features of the uShark Token

Deflationary Mechanism : When shares of companies are sold, uShark tokens are repurchased, making the token scarcer and thus deflationary.

Activity Rewards : Investors can earn more rewards through community engagement.

Payment Utility : uShark tokens can be used as a payment method with select partners.

: uShark tokens can be used as a payment method with select partners. Staking: Staking with NFT from Bronze, 10% APR 3 month look, 20% APR 6 month look, 30% APR 12 month look, 40% APR 18 month look

The uShark token is currently listed on BitMart , with plans to list on other major exchanges such as P2B, MEXC, Gate.io, Bitget, and Binance.

uShark is not just a token; it is a comprehensive ecosystem that empowers investors to tap into the potential of startups and cryptocurrencies while exploring real-world asset opportunities. This platform offers a revolutionary approach to investment, making it more inclusive and accessible for everyone.

uShark Elite Club NFT

The uShark Elite Club NFT offers an exclusive membership with lifetime benefits across three distinct levels: Gold, Silver, and Bronze. The Gold and Silver levels have a capped supply, ensuring their exclusivity, while the Bronze level is available in unlimited quantities.





Some Elite Club Membership Benefits:

Staking Pools: Members can participate in staking pools with durations of 3, 6, and 12 months. The Annual Percentage Rate (APR) varies based on the number of stakers and overall income.

Merchandise Discount: Enjoy a 10% discount in the merchandise shop, with proceeds supporting ongoing costs and charitable initiatives.

Discord Membership: Access to our Discord Server to get free information about crypto, investing, cointipps and more.

Profit Sharing: A portion of profits from supported startups is distributed to members in USDT.

OTC Token Deals: Members receive a 50% bonus on uShark OTC token deals, with half paid instantly and the remainder locked for two years. This income is reinvested into new ventures.

The launch of the Elite Club NFT sales has already begun, with the Elite Club portal set to debut in Q2 2024. This initiative aims to create a robust and engaged community, offering tangible perks and exclusive opportunities to its members.

uShark Startups

uShark partners with some of the world’s most visionary founders who are redefining the role of technology in our lives. The startups supported by uShark are determined, disruptive, and poised to change the future of business for the better. Initially, uShark allocated R$22.35 million to support 12 innovative startups:

Agholmes (Brazil) : Utilizes AI for accounting audits to identify errors in financial statements, ancillary obligations, and tax information.

: Utilizes AI for accounting audits to identify errors in financial statements, ancillary obligations, and tax information. Cyklope (Brazil) : Uses AI for precision agriculture, particularly for resistance management by applying pesticides in exact measures to reduce pests, utilizing images and heat maps.

: Uses AI for precision agriculture, particularly for resistance management by applying pesticides in exact measures to reduce pests, utilizing images and heat maps. Kalliandra (Brazil) : Focuses on irrigation management technology using IoT data, providing equipment to monitor irrigation for optimized agricultural practices.

: Focuses on irrigation management technology using IoT data, providing equipment to monitor irrigation for optimized agricultural practices. Agrimapp (Brazil) : An application offering logistical support for rural routes, useful for a range of users from managers to drivers.

: An application offering logistical support for rural routes, useful for a range of users from managers to drivers. Agro Insight (Brazil) : Provides education and curation, enabling agribusiness professionals to find quality digital content in one place.

: Provides education and curation, enabling agribusiness professionals to find quality digital content in one place. Fire Limit (Brazil) : Offers a solution to combat, block, and extinguish large forest and agricultural fires, being five times more effective than water and 100% biodegradable.

: Offers a solution to combat, block, and extinguish large forest and agricultural fires, being five times more effective than water and 100% biodegradable. And more

By supporting these startups, uShark is not only fostering innovation but also contributing to diverse technological advancements across various sectors globally.

The value of the uShark shares currently amounts to approx. $7 million.

uShark is paving the way for a new era of startup investment by combining the worlds of equity crowdfunding and cryptocurrency. By creating a more inclusive and accessible investment platform, uShark empowers investors to support groundbreaking startups and participate in their growth and success. Join uShark on this journey to revolutionize the startup investment landscape.



