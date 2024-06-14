Sound Income to Change Listing Exchange of ETFs to NYSE

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal”) announced today that Sound Income, a renowned asset management firm, will change the listing exchange for shares of each of the following series (each, an “ETF” and, collectively, the “ETFs”) of Sound Income ETF Trust (the “Trust”) from NYSE Arca, Inc. to the New York Stock Exchange LLC (“NYSE”), effective June 21, 2024:



ETF Ticker Current Exchange New Exchange Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF DIVY NYSE Arca, Inc. NYSE Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF FXED NYSE Arca, Inc. NYSE

Sound Income is committed to enhancing the trading experience for its clients and investors. By listing on the NYSE, the ETFs will benefit from advanced trading technology and human oversight. Additionally, listing on the NYSE floor is expected to improve market quality, evidenced by tighter spreads, larger quoted size trades, and increased liquidity.



The ETFs will commence trading on the NYSE as of the open of trading on June 21, 2024.

Shareholders of each of the ETFs are not anticipated to be impacted or need to take any action in connection with the change in listing exchange. The ticker of each ETF will remain unchanged.

About Tidal Investments LLC

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com/.

About Sound Income

Sound Income is a leading asset management firm providing a wide range of investment products across fixed income, equities, and alternative investments. With decades of investment experience, Sound Income manages substantial client assets, serving corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, endowments, foundations, financial advisors, and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit Home New - Sound Income Strategies (soundetfs.com)

Important Information

Before investing, you should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of each ETF (each referred to herein as a “Fund”). This and other information is in a Fund’s prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained from https://www.soundetfs.com/. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the Funds investment strategy will be successful.

The Fund’s investments in bonds and other debt securities will change in value based on changes in interest rates. If rates rise, the value of these investments generally declines. Securities with greater interest rate sensitivity and longer maturities generally are subject to greater fluctuations in value.

Equity securities, such as common stocks, are subject to market, economic and business risks that may cause their prices to fluctuate.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.