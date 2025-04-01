Tidal Strengthens Leadership with Claire du Plessis as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal, a full-stack ETF platform providing comprehensive support for fund launches and management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Claire du Plessis as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

With more than 20 years of global marketing leadership across FMCG, Finance, and SaaS industries, Claire brings a strategic and dynamic approach to driving brand impact, industry influence, and fund growth. Over the last five years, she has focused on the ETF space, recognizing its rapid expansion and immense potential.

Claire has been instrumental in Tidal’s brand positioning as “Tidal, the ETF Masters”, a transformation that reinforced the firm’s leadership in the industry and elevated its presence in the market. This initiative positioned Tidal as the go-to partner for issuers, asset managers, wealth managers and other financial institutions by highlighting its depth of experience, full-service capabilities, and commitment to innovation.

Beyond brand positioning, Claire is focused on building a world-class marketing team that enhances Tidal’s ability to support ETF issuers at every stage. A key component of this strategy is the expansion of the Smart Growth Program, a distinctive and exclusive marketing framework designed specifically for Tidal clients. This program provides issuers with data-driven strategies to accelerate fund awareness, engagement and support AUM growth in a competitive ETF market.

“Tidal is redefining what it means to launch, manage, trade and grow ETFs, and Claire’s leadership is instrumental in leading and strengthening our marketing capabilities,” said Guillermo Trias, CEO. “Her ability to build and execute high-impact marketing strategies ensures that our clients receive unparalleled support in marketing their funds. We are extremely fortunate to have Claire as part of our executive team.”

With Claire at the helm of marketing, Tidal continues to expand its capabilities, infrastructure, and strategic guidance ETF issuers need to thrive.

For more information on Tidal’s ETF platform, visit https://tidalfinancialgroup.com/.