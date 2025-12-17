Quantify Funds to Close STKd ETFs APED, SPCY, and ZIPP

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantify Funds, in coordination with Tidal Financial Group, today announced the closure and liquidation of three STKd ETFs listed on the Nasdaq: the STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF (APED), STKd 100% SMCI & 100% NVDA ETF (SPCY), and the STKd 100% UBER & 100% TSLA ETF (ZIPP). Following a comprehensive review, the decision was made that closing these funds is in the best interests of shareholders.

All three ETFs will cease trading on the Nasdaq at the close of regular trading on Monday, December 22, 2025 (the “Closing Date”). Creation orders will no longer be accepted as of that date.

Shareholders may sell shares prior to the Closing Date through standard brokerage transactions, which may incur customary brokerage charges. After December 22, 2025, secondary market trading may not be available, and liquidity cannot be assured.

Between the Closing Date and Monday, December 29, 2025 (the “Liquidation Date”), the funds will begin to liquidate their portfolios and increase their cash positions. During this period, holdings may deviate from each fund’s stated investment objective.

On or around December 29, 2025, the funds will distribute their remaining net assets as cash pro rata to shareholders of record who have not sold or redeemed their shares prior to liquidation. This distribution will generally be treated as a taxable event, and shareholders are encouraged to consult their tax advisers regarding the implications of capital gains, losses, or distributed income.

Following the final distribution, APED, SPCY, and ZIPP will each be formally terminated.

