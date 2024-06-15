Global Dermal Toxicity Testing Market Size To Exceed USD 4.95 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 8.11%

New York, United States , June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dermal Toxicity Testing Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.27 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.95 Billion By 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the projected period.





Dermal toxicity testing is a type of safety assessment conducted to evaluate the potentially harmful effects of a substance when it comes into contact with the skin, intended to characterize the irritation potential, cutaneous and/or systemic toxicity associated with topical administration of compounds. It ensures consumer safety and regulatory compliance by assessing various cutaneous responses such as irritation, sensitization, and corrosion. The reconstructed human epidermis models and cell culture-based assays have gained prominence, provided accurate and reliable results while addressed ethical concerns related to animal testing. Human-derived in vitro models are mostly used in testing for local toxicity to the skin. The field of dermal toxicity continues to evolve in order to accurately predict dermal responses in humans to topically applied chemicals. The imposition of stringent regulations and strict guidelines by regulatory bodies such as USFDA, ECHA, and ICH drive the demand for dermal toxicity testing. The increasing technological advancements have significantly improved the efficiency and effectiveness of dermal toxicity testing, propelling the market growth. On the contrary, the lack of standardized protocols and methodologies for dermal toxicity testing is restraining the global dermal toxicity testing market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 203 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Dermal Toxicity Testing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Product, and Services), By Testing Method (In-Vivo Testing, In-Vitro Testing, and In-Silico Modeling), By Test Type (Skin Irritation Tests, Skin Sensitization Tests, Skin Corrosion Tests, and Phototoxicity Tests), By End-Use (Healthcare Industry, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Industry, Chemical Industry, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The service segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in 2023.

Based on type, the global dermal toxicity testing market is segmented into product and services. Among these, the service segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. The dermal toxicity testing service segment is further divided into inhouse and outsource services. There is an expanding trend of working with CROs to outsource dermal toxicity testing and the use of cutting-edge technologies to increase the accuracy and speed of dermal toxicity testing.

The in-vitro testing segment held the largest revenue share of the global dermal toxicity testing market in 2023.

Based on the testing method, the global dermal toxicity testing market is segmented into in-vivo testing, in-vitro testing, and in-silico modeling. Among these, the in-vitro testing segment held the largest market share of the global dermal toxicity testing market in 2023. To provide more precise predictions, in vitro testing models replicate the intricacy of human skin. The human Epidermis (RhE) model and cell culture methods are the two in vitro techniques used to classify substances as irritating or non-irritating to humans. The advancement in cell culture technologies is driving the in vitro dermal toxicity testing market.

The skin sensitization test segment dominated the global dermal toxicity testing market with the largest revenue share in 2023.

Based on the test type, the global dermal toxicity testing market is segmented into skin irritation tests, skin sensitization tests, skin corrosion tests, and phototoxicity tests. Among these, the skin sensitization segment dominated the global dermal toxicity testing market with the largest revenue share in 2023. The test for skin sensitization by dermal toxicity assesses a substance’s ability to affect the immune system to the extent that a second contact causes a more severe reaction than the first one. The increasing popularity of in vitro skin sensitization tests is driving the market growth.

The healthcare industry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023.

Based on the end-use, the global dermal toxicity testing market is segmented into healthcare industry, cosmetics & personal care products industry, chemical industry, and others. Among these, the healthcare industry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. The dermal toxicity testing method is used to identify the possible health risks. Collaborations and outsourcing services are significantly contributing to the market growth in the healthcare industry segment.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Substantial investments in the advancement of dermal toxicity testing methods are significantly contributing to the market growth. The rising demand for in-vitro dermal toxicology testing products drives the market in the region. In addition, consumer awareness and the growing emphasis on product safety are driving the market demand for dermal toxicity testing.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The implementation of stricter safety standards for chemicals and cosmetics by regulatory bodies across the region promotes market growth. The presence of a booming cosmetics and personal care sector, particularly in China, India, and South Korea surges the demand for dermal toxicity testing. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on research and innovation, and consumer demand for safe products are anticipated to drive the market in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Vendors in the Global Dermal Toxicity Testing Market are SGS S.A., Eurofins Scientific Inc, Qiagen N.V., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Intertek Group, Merck KgaA, Covance, Inc, GE Healthcare, QIMA LTD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Catalent, Inc., MatTek Corporation, InVivo Biosystems, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, Eurofins Scientific expanded its presence in Indian Pharmaceutical market with new state-of-the-art Hyderabad campus, offering comprehensive services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies in the areas of synthetic organic chemistry, analytical R&D, bioanalytical services (for both large and small molecules), in-vivo pharmacology, safety toxicology and formulation R&D. The lab would provide safety toxicology testing along with other testing which would benefit company in expanding its geographical footprint.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global dermal toxicity testing market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Dermal Toxicity Testing Market, Type Analysis

Product

Services

Global Dermal Toxicity Testing Market, Testing Method Analysis

In-Vivo Testing

In-Vitro Testing

In-Silico Modeling

Global Dermal Toxicity Testing Market, Test Type Analysis

Skin Irritation Tests

Skin Sensitization Tests

Skin Corrosion Tests

Phototoxicity Tests

Global Dermal Toxicity Testing Market, End-Use Analysis

Healthcare Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Global Dermal Toxicity Testing Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



