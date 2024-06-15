CryptoHub Announces BoundlessPay Private Sale Incubation

Coimbra, Portugal, June 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoHub, a leading Web3 launchpad in the industry, has recently announced the incubation of BoundlessPay, a digital banking platform set to redefine the global financial landscape, particularly in African countries.





This strategic collaboration aims to leverage BoundlessPay's innovative solutions to bridge centralized finance (CeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), providing seamless on/off ramp solutions that cater to the growing demand for integrated financial services.

BoundlessPay's unique value proposition lies in its ability to integrate CeFi and DeFi, offering users a comprehensive financial ecosystem that enhances accessibility, efficiency, and security. The platform's cutting-edge technology ensures that users can effortlessly transition between traditional financial systems and decentralized finance solutions, making it a versatile tool for the modern financial landscape.

$BPAY Token Details

In an exciting development, CryptoHub has been chosen to host a private sale for BoundlessPay’s $BPAY tokens at an attractive rate of $0.006 per token. This opportunity is designed to offer early investors a chance to participate in BoundlessPay’s growth at a favorable entry point. Additionally, BoundlessPay has announced its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on multiple upcoming launchpads at a higher price, reflecting the anticipated increase in demand and value for $BPAY tokens.





The $BPAY Private Sale will be conducted on the Base Network and is scheduled to launch on June 28th on both Uniswap and MEXC Exchange. This launch is expected to attract significant attention from investors and crypto enthusiasts eager to support BoundlessPay’s mission and capitalize on its promising potential.

To further engage with the community and provide detailed insights into BoundlessPay’s mission, values, and tokenomics, CryptoHub will be hosting an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session. This event will offer potential investors a unique opportunity to interact directly with the BoundlessPay team, ask questions, and gain a deeper understanding of the project’s vision and strategic objectives.

About BoundlessPay:

Incorporated in Nigeria and the British Virgin Islands, BoundlessPay aims to revolutionize digital banking and extend its reach to a global audience.

Email: info@boundlesspay.com

Website: BoundlessPay

