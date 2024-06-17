Additional works in the construction contract in Estonia (tram line connecting Old Harbour and Rail Baltic's Ülemiste passenger terminal in Tallinn)

On 14 June 2024, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and KMG Infra OÜ signed an addendum to the design and construction contract with Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department for the additional works of the construction of a tram line connecting the Tallinn Old Harbour with Rail Baltic’s Ülemiste passenger terminal.

As a result of additional works and adjustment with the construction price index, the current value of the contract is approximately EUR 43 million, plus value added tax. The scheduled deadline of the works is as before, in February 2025.

About the conclusion of the original contract, AS Merko Ehitus published stock exchange announcement on 9 August 2022.

Under the agreement, a new tram line will be built on a section of approximately 2.5 kilometres, starting at the intersection of Kivisilla/Gonsiori streets up to the Põhja boulevard. In carrying out the works, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti is the leading partner with a 50:50 ratio.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

