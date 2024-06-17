Cosmetic Surgery Market Analysis by Gender, Age Group, Procedure, End User, and Region; 2024 to 2032

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Surgery Market Report by Gender, Age Group, Procedure, End User, Regions and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cosmetic Surgery Market is anticipated to be worth US$ 164.22 Billion by 2032. The CAGR for the global cosmetic surgery market during 2024 to 2032 is projected to be 9.95%. The market valued US$ 69.93 billion in 2023.

AbbVie Inc., Cutera Inc., Sientra Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Apyx Medical, Hologic, Merz Pharma, Galderma, and Cynosure are the major businesses in the global cosmetic surgery market.

More than 14.9 million surgical and 18.8 million non-surgical operations were carried out globally by plastic surgeons in 2022, according to a report by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), which projects an 11.2% increase in procedures overall.

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Trends

Growing youth knowledge of cosmetic operations is a major factor driving the expansion of the worldwide cosmetic surgery market. The story that young people tell about cosmetic surgery has changed significantly in the last several years. This change is explained by the media's growing variety in beauty representation, the impact of social media influencers, and the accessibility of more information.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) reports that in 2022, 244,252 minimally invasive cosmetic treatments were also carried out, and 23,527 cosmetic surgical procedures were conducted on patients who were 19 years of age or younger.

The global cosmetic surgery industry has experienced a true revolution due to the continuous technological improvements. Procedures are now safer, more precise, and effective than ever because to advancements in robotic surgery, virtual reality, non-surgical procedures, 3D imaging, and printing.

In 2021, AbbVie Inc.'s subsidiary Allergen Aesthetics unveiled Coolsculpting Elite, a next-generation fat removal technology. Its applicators are designed to accentuate the body's natural curves.

The market for cosmetic surgery has also been helped by the rise in numerous skin problems caused by current lifestyle choices.

1.8 billion people worldwide are thought to be affected by skin problems at any given moment, according to WHO statistics.

Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Surgery Market

The global cosmetic surgery market is being driven by the flourishing medical tourism sector in Asia Pacific. Important Asia-Pacific nations like China and India have made a name for themselves as desirable locations for medical tourism involving a range of operations, including cosmetic surgeries.

5.04 lakh medical tourists came to India in 2023, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Credit rating agency Crisil has issued statistics indicating that the number of medical tourists expected to visit India in calendar year (CY) 2024 will be approximately 7.3 million, an increase from the forecast 6.1 million in CY 2023.

Cosmetic operations such as facelifts, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction attract medical tourists to countries such as South Korea, Thailand, and Malaysia.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare released data showing that in the previous year, South Korean medical facilities treated 605,768 international patients (not including repeat visits). In comparison to 2022, this is a 2.4-fold (144.2%) increase.

Dermatology (35.2%) and plastic surgery (16.8%) treatments were received by more than half of the medical tourists. Since 2022, there has been a 2.6-6.6 fold increase in the number of international patients having dermatological treatments, traditional Korean medicine treatments, and general health exams.

The increased emphasis on aesthetic appearances and the aging population in Asia-Pacific both contribute to the growth of the cosmetic surgery market.

Global Cosmetic Surgery Industry News

In January 2024 - Leading healthcare investment banker Viper Partners has announced that it would be providing exclusive sell-side advising support in the purchase of Wave Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Laser Center ("Wave"). Wave, tucked away in the central region of California, is much more than simply a standard plastic surgery facility.

In October 2023 - The Marena Group revealed that they have joined forces with suit:match.ai, a digital company, to introduce a body scanning software powered by AI that helps plastic surgeons in clinics match their patients with the post-op clothes that best suit them.

In August 2023 - Bimini Health Tech recently established a subsidiary that acquired nearly all of Ideal Implant, Inc.'s assets, including product inventories, regulatory approvals, intellectual property, and some manufacturing capacity. Consequently, the Puregraft fat transfer technology, an Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM), a breast implant, and the Healeon PRP product line are now part of the Bimini Health Tech portfolio.

In March 2023 - In order to launch Mia Femtech, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. disclosed that it is working with four European partners as well as a different network of partners in Japan. This innovative device uses a short 15-minute treatment to improve breast form.

In June 2022 - The PicoSure Pro Device, which Cynosure introduced, has a unique platinum lens focus array. This state-of-the-art technique seeks to increase the amount of elastin and collagen. For smoother, more youthful skin, it successfully minimizes pore size, wrinkles, and acne scars.

Gender - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:



1. Female

2. Male



Age Group - Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:



1. 13 to 29

2. 30 to 54

3. 54 and above



Procedure - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:



1. Surgical Procedure

2. Non-Surgical Procedure



End User - Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:



1. Ambulatory Surgical Facility

2. Hospital and Clinic

3. Office and Cosmetic Surgical Center



Country - Market breakup of 5 regions and 25 countries:



1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East & Africa

Company Analysis:



1. AbbVie Inc.

2. Cutera Inc.

3. Sientra Inc.

4. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

5. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

6. Apyx Medical

7. Hologic

8. Merz Pharma

9. Galderma

10. Cynosure

All players have been covered from 4 viewpoints:

Overview

Recent Developments

Product Portfolio

Financial Insights

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 215 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $69.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $164.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

