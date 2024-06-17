Spain Telecoms Market Report 2024 - Spain's Telcos Continue Merger Activity to Gain Scale and Reduce Costs

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Spain has been one of the most heavily impacted by the pandemic in all Europe. GDP dropped by 10.8% in 2020, while telecom revenue reversed the previous five years positive results by falling 5.3%. There has been some recovery since 2021, though telcos still feel considerable pressure.



One bright spot in an otherwise grey landscape has been broadband both fixed and mobile. Spain's fixed-line broadband market, in particular, managed to extend its decade-long pattern of steady growth into 2022, with a slight increase in demand caused by the need for fast internet access to support working and learning from home.



Key Developments:

TelefAnica sets up BlueVia Fibra as a subsidiary to develop FttP services in rural areas;

Orange and MA!smAvil agree to merge their businesses in Spain;

Vodafone, Orange, and Movistar each secure 2x10MHz spectrum in the long-delayed 700MHz auction;

Spectrum licence periods are to be doubled to 40 years in future spectrum auctions;

100Tb/s 5,900km EllaLink submarine cable connecting Madrid, Lisbon, and SA£o Paulo, with branch lines to Fortaleza (Brazil), Madeira, the Canary Islands, and the Cape Verde islands comes on-line;

Vodafone and Canalink to build an extension of the 2Africa submarine cable to connect the Canary Islands with Spain;

Companies Featured

Telefonica

Orange Spain

Vodafone Spain

Movistar (Telefonica MAviles)

MasmAvil

Euskaltel

Jazztel

Ono

Yoigo

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Europe Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

General Telecommunications Act

Telecom sector liberalisation

Interconnect

Access

Number Portability (NP)

Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)

European Electronic Communications Code

Mobile network developments

Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions

Roaming

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Mobile Termination Rate (MTR)

Mobile market

Operator market shares

Mobile infrastructure

5G

4G (LTE)

3G

Other infrastructure developments

Mobile voice

Mobile data

Mobile broadband

Major mobile operators

Movistar

Vodafone Spain

Orange Spain

MA!smAvil

MVNOs

Mobile content and applications

M-commerce

Fixed-line broadband market

Government initiatives

Spain Digital 2025

Regional government initiatives

Regulatory changes

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Euskaltel Group

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Movistar

ADSL2+

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Regulatory initiatives

Movistar

Vodafone Spain

Orange Spain

MA!smAvil

Other developments

Other fixed broadband services

Wireless Local Loop (WLL)

Wi-Fi

WiMAX

Satellite broadband

Broadband Powerline (BPL)

Fixed network operators

Telefonica

Orange Spain

Jazztel

Vodafone Spain

Ono

MA!smAvil

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network

Next Generation Networks (NGN)

International infrastructure

Satellite networks

Submarine cable

Smart Infrastructure

e-health

Appendix - Historic data

Mobile

Broadband

Fixed

Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3km4it

