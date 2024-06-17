Spain Telecoms Market Report 2024 - Spain's Telcos Continue Merger Activity to Gain Scale and Reduce Costs

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Spain has been one of the most heavily impacted by the pandemic in all Europe. GDP dropped by 10.8% in 2020, while telecom revenue reversed the previous five years positive results by falling 5.3%. There has been some recovery since 2021, though telcos still feel considerable pressure.
One bright spot in an otherwise grey landscape has been broadband both fixed and mobile. Spain's fixed-line broadband market, in particular, managed to extend its decade-long pattern of steady growth into 2022, with a slight increase in demand caused by the need for fast internet access to support working and learning from home.
Key Developments:
- TelefAnica sets up BlueVia Fibra as a subsidiary to develop FttP services in rural areas;
- Orange and MA!smAvil agree to merge their businesses in Spain;
- Vodafone, Orange, and Movistar each secure 2x10MHz spectrum in the long-delayed 700MHz auction;
- Spectrum licence periods are to be doubled to 40 years in future spectrum auctions;
- 100Tb/s 5,900km EllaLink submarine cable connecting Madrid, Lisbon, and SA£o Paulo, with branch lines to Fortaleza (Brazil), Madeira, the Canary Islands, and the Cape Verde islands comes on-line;
- Vodafone and Canalink to build an extension of the 2Africa submarine cable to connect the Canary Islands with Spain;
Companies Featured
- Telefonica
- Orange Spain
- Vodafone Spain
- Movistar (Telefonica MAviles)
- MasmAvil
- Euskaltel
- Jazztel
- Ono
- Yoigo
Key Topics Covered:
- Key statistics
- Regional Europe Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
- Country overview
- Telecommunications market
- Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- General Telecommunications Act
- Telecom sector liberalisation
- Interconnect
- Access
- Number Portability (NP)
- Carrier PreSelection (CPS)
- Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)
- European Electronic Communications Code
- Mobile network developments
- Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions
- Roaming
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Mobile Termination Rate (MTR)
- Mobile market
- Operator market shares
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- Other infrastructure developments
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
- Movistar
- Vodafone Spain
- Orange Spain
- MA!smAvil
- MVNOs
- Mobile content and applications
- M-commerce
- Fixed-line broadband market
- Government initiatives
- Spain Digital 2025
- Regional government initiatives
- Regulatory changes
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Euskaltel Group
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Movistar
- ADSL2+
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Regulatory initiatives
- Movistar
- Vodafone Spain
- Orange Spain
- MA!smAvil
- Other developments
- Other fixed broadband services
- Wireless Local Loop (WLL)
- Wi-Fi
- WiMAX
- Satellite broadband
- Broadband Powerline (BPL)
- Fixed network operators
- Telefonica
- Orange Spain
- Jazztel
- Vodafone Spain
- Ono
- MA!smAvil
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- National telecom network
- Next Generation Networks (NGN)
- International infrastructure
- Satellite networks
- Submarine cable
- Smart Infrastructure
- e-health
- Appendix - Historic data
- Mobile
- Broadband
- Fixed
- Companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3km4it
