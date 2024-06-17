EMEA Gambling & Betting Sponsorship Sector Reaches New Heights in 2024 - Coverage of Winline, Betano, Francaise des Jeux, Admiral Sportwetten, Unibet and Fortuna Group

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Gambling & Betting EMEA 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2024, there are currently 658 EMEA gambling & betting deals in place, with an annual estimated value of roughly $977.58 million. Companies in the sector have a total of 432 active deals with soccer properties across the region.

Next come handball properties, as gambling & betting brands have managed to secure 37 deals with various professional handball leagues teams, especially in Germany and Nordic nations. Deals with sports teams dominate the market, both in terms of volume and value.

The deal Winline has with this league is worth $43.58 million annually which is $3.58 million higher than Sportradar's three-year deal with UEFA, the second most annually lucrative deal in the sector. Betano has deals in place with the UEFA European Championship, Aston Villa FC, Sporting CP and FC Porto which are all worth over $8 million annually. Six brands have ten-year deals, the most lucrative being Sportradar's partnership with the National Hockey League, worth $250 million, to serve as its official betting data rights, official betting streaming rights and official media data rights partner.



The majority of the sectors sports investment in the region is by brands based in Malta. This includes many of the biggest spending brands such as Betway, Unibet, Interwetten and Tipico. Unibet has the highest total of 18 deals in the EMEA region in 2024, which includes partnerships with Svensk Elitfotboll, Club Brugge and Cheltenham Racecourse. Admiral Sportwetten is the second most active brand in the region. Austria's leading land-based and online bookmaker is working to associate itself with soccer properties based in the firm's home market, including the Austrian Football Association, SK Rapid Wien, the Austrian Cup and TSV Egger Glas Hartberg.



Report Scope

The report looks to offer a detailed insight into the gambling & betting sector across the EMEA region. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as detailing the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.

Company Coverage:

Winline

Betano

Francaise des Jeux

Admiral Sportwetten

Unibet

Fortuna Group

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Sponsorship Gambling & Betting Sponsorship Market Trends

Sector Analysis

Sector Summary

Top Sports by Value and Volume

Product Category Breakdown

Key Product Sponsorship Markets Across The EMEA region

Biggest Deals Gambling & Betting Sector

Biggest Expiring Deals in 2024

Case Study

Aston Villa Football Club and Betano

Brand Analysis

Brand Summary

Breakdown of spend in the EMEA region by brands' home regions

Most Active Brands

Biggest Spenders

Key Brands

List of Tables

Leading companies charts

Market trends charts

EMEA region data charts

Deal volume by sport chart

Sports annual value chart

Biggest deals in the sector chart

Subsectors deal volume chart

Product category breakdown charts

Biggest spend per brand chart

Most active brands by number of deals chart

