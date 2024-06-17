EMEA Gambling & Betting Sponsorship Sector Reaches New Heights in 2024 - Coverage of Winline, Betano, Francaise des Jeux, Admiral Sportwetten, Unibet and Fortuna Group

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Gambling & Betting EMEA 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2024, there are currently 658 EMEA gambling & betting deals in place, with an annual estimated value of roughly $977.58 million. Companies in the sector have a total of 432 active deals with soccer properties across the region.
Next come handball properties, as gambling & betting brands have managed to secure 37 deals with various professional handball leagues teams, especially in Germany and Nordic nations. Deals with sports teams dominate the market, both in terms of volume and value.
The deal Winline has with this league is worth $43.58 million annually which is $3.58 million higher than Sportradar's three-year deal with UEFA, the second most annually lucrative deal in the sector. Betano has deals in place with the UEFA European Championship, Aston Villa FC, Sporting CP and FC Porto which are all worth over $8 million annually. Six brands have ten-year deals, the most lucrative being Sportradar's partnership with the National Hockey League, worth $250 million, to serve as its official betting data rights, official betting streaming rights and official media data rights partner.
The majority of the sectors sports investment in the region is by brands based in Malta. This includes many of the biggest spending brands such as Betway, Unibet, Interwetten and Tipico. Unibet has the highest total of 18 deals in the EMEA region in 2024, which includes partnerships with Svensk Elitfotboll, Club Brugge and Cheltenham Racecourse. Admiral Sportwetten is the second most active brand in the region. Austria's leading land-based and online bookmaker is working to associate itself with soccer properties based in the firm's home market, including the Austrian Football Association, SK Rapid Wien, the Austrian Cup and TSV Egger Glas Hartberg.
Report Scope
- The report looks to offer a detailed insight into the gambling & betting sector across the EMEA region. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as detailing the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.
Company Coverage:
- Winline
- Betano
- Francaise des Jeux
- Admiral Sportwetten
- Unibet
- Fortuna Group
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Sponsorship Gambling & Betting Sponsorship Market Trends
- Sector Analysis
- Sector Summary
- Top Sports by Value and Volume
- Product Category Breakdown
- Key Product Sponsorship Markets Across The EMEA region
- Biggest Deals Gambling & Betting Sector
- Biggest Expiring Deals in 2024
- Case Study
- Aston Villa Football Club and Betano
- Brand Analysis
- Brand Summary
- Breakdown of spend in the EMEA region by brands' home regions
- Most Active Brands
- Biggest Spenders
- Key Brands
List of Tables
- Leading companies charts
- Market trends charts
- EMEA region data charts
- Deal volume by sport chart
- Sports annual value chart
- Biggest deals in the sector chart
- Subsectors deal volume chart
- Product category breakdown charts
- Biggest spend per brand chart
- Most active brands by number of deals chart
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k28er8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.