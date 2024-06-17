Key Trends in Gastronomy Tourism in 2024: Key Market Trends, Destinations and Company Case Studies for Tripadvisor, Blue Guides, Savannah Taste Experience, Eatwith and Airbnb

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Trends in Gastronomy Tourism (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis of key market trends, country strategies and company case studies in the gastronomy tourism industry. Major key destinations are analysed, along with an analysis of travelers to provide valuable insight. Challenges along with opportunities in the industry are explained.

Key Highlights

Indonesia is the country that responded with the most travelers taking gastronomical trips, with 71% of respondents indicating they took this type of holiday. Asia Pacific as a region has been developing itself as a hub of gastronomy tourism as a key towards not just development of tourism in the region but rather focus on development of sustainable tourism.

Niche gastronomy holidays is thus experiencing a growth in popularity and importance, driven by an increasing trend for unique and personalized travel experiences. Travelers are increasingly seeking holidays that cater to this specific motivation, be it a cycling culinary tour experience in New Zealand, cooking along with the local Cambodian people amidst lush greenery or undertaking the 10-days Flanders Discovery tour.

According to the analyst's consumer survey Q3 2021, Gen Z and Gen Y were the respondents that placed a high priority on destinations famous for food/drinks when deciding where to go on holiday - 39% for both Gen Y and Gen Z, compared to 33% of global respondents. This is also reflected in the number of respondents preferring gastronomy holidays. 29% of GenY and 24% of Gen Z choose to undertake gastronomical holidays.

The importance of sustainability is increasing in both the domestic and international travel industry, providing both challenges and opportunities for the gastronomy sector to attract the customers and sustain the market. According to the analyst's Q3 2021 Consumer Survey, 74% of global respondents reported that environmental issues are 'extremely' or 'quite' important to them. Within travel and tourism several trends have emerged to incorporate more sustainable travel.

Report Scope

Gain an understanding of gastronomy tourism

Gain insight in to the different types of gastronomy tourist

See which are the key destinations for gastronomy tourism

Learn about the key trends currently impacting gastronomy tourism

Gain a detailed understanding of the challenges and opportunities in this space

Key Topics Covered:

Snapshot

Insight into Gastronomy Tourists

Key Market Trends

Company Case Study

Key Destinations

Challenges and Opportunities

Company Coverage:

Tripadvisor

Blue Guides

Savannah Taste Experience

Eatwith

Airbnb

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gek3nl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.