Endometriosis Drug Pipeline Landscape 2024: Insights About 15+ Companies and 20+ Pipeline Drugs

This report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Endometriosis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Endometriosis pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Endometriosis treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Endometriosis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Endometriosis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Endometriosis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Endometriosis.



This segment of the Endometriosis report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Linzagolix: ObsEva



Linzagolix, is a novel, orally administered GnRH receptor antagonist with a potentially best-in-class profile in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of endometriosis-associated pain. Linzagolix acts by binding to and blocking the GnRH receptor in the pituitary gland, ultimately dose-dependently reducing estrogen production by the ovaries.

Through previously reported results from linzagolix it has been established that maintaining estradiol within a specific target range provides the optimal balance between reducing symptoms while mitigating bone density loss associated with excessive estradiol suppression. In 2015, ObsEva in-licensed Linzagolix from Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., which had completed several Phase II clinical trials in Japan. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of endometriosis.



HMI-115: Hope Medicine (Nanjing) Co., Ltd



HMI-115 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody drug that Hope Medicine owns the global rights. In April 2019, Hope Medicine and Bayer AG signed an exclusive global license agreement for the development and commercialization of HMI-115, a monoclonal antibody targeting the prolactin receptor (PRLR), for multiple indications globally.

Potential indications for the antibody include Endometriosis (EM), Androgenic Alopecia (AGA), and other chronic diseases. In 2021, Hope Medicine received approval from the FDA and EMA to conduct MRCT Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of endometriosis Hope Medicine has now completed patient enrollment and dosing at all clinical trial centers in the US and Europe. In November 2022, HMI-115 received clinical trial approval from the NMPA. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of endometriosis.



VAL-301: ValiRx



VAL-301 is a small molecule, peptide, and new chemical entity it is developed in-house by ValiRx, under evaluation by an undisclosed Japanese Pharmaceutical Company. VAL301 peptide re-purposed towards non-cancerous cell proliferation. The mechanism of action of drug candidate is inhibition of androgen activation of SRC kinase. Currently, the drug is in preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of endometriosis.



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Endometriosis drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



There are approx. 15+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Endometriosis. The companies which have their Endometriosis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, ObsEva.

How many companies are developing Endometriosis drugs?

How many Endometriosis drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Endometriosis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Endometriosis therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Endometriosis and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

ObsEva

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

Hope Medicine (Nanjing) Co., Ltd

ValiRx

BCI Pharma

Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Debiopharm

Forendo Pharma Ltd

TiumBio

EpicentRx

Flightpath Biosciences

Antev

Linzagolix

SHR7280

HMI-115

VAL-301

Research programme: macrophage colony stimulating factor receptor 1 kinase inhibitors

Drospirenone/estetrol

Triptorelin

FOR-6219

Merigolix

Nibrozetone

FP-300

Teverelix trifluoroacetate

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

