Aqua-Tots Swim School Launches Newest Year-Round Location in North Canton, Ohio

Akron, Ohio, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School is thrilled to share that its’ seventh location in Ohio is now open and welcoming swimmers in the lakeside community of North Canton. This easily accessible facility is located within Springbrook Plaza at 4397 Whipple Ave NW and will cater to families residing in Wayne, Stark and Summit Counties.

With children under 14 being the most at risk for drowning, Aqua-Tots Swim School was founded with one goal in mind: to save lives. The parent-approved program has grown from one Arizona location in 1991 to more than 155 locations worldwide today, teaching families across the world how to respect the water and become safe and confident swimmers for life.

Children as young as four months old are invited to start their swim journey in the eight-level program, designed to help young students build and remember these lifesaving skills as they grow. The school’s highly trained instructors teach 30-minute classes of one, two or four students, Tuesday through Sunday, at a variety of times convenient for parents.

Franchisees Jon and Leigh Taylor are excited to share Aqua-Tots’ tried-and-true program with the families of North Canton. “Aqua-Tots is more than a swim school; it’s a place where children can gain mobility, confidence, character, friendships and a comprehensive knowledge of water safety,” Jon said. “It’s a great concept that provided great service to our daughter, and we are looking forward to helping other children in the area obtain these vital skills."

The new, 7,000-square-foot school features a 57-foot-long pool with 14 swim zones and 12 changing rooms. Parents are invited to sit back and relax in Aqua-Tots’ signature red armchairs while instructors take care of the next 30 minutes, giving parents a welcome break and a front row seat to their tot’s progress through the wide glass viewing space.

Families should reserve their place now in this highly awaited swim school. Families can walk in during business hours to speak with the team, learn more about the program and take a tour of the facility. Follow their social media pages on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram at @aquatotsnorthcanton for more details.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, please visit aqua-tots.com/north-canton/, call 330-236-5000 or email northcantoninfo@aqua-tots.com.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. With more than 155 locations in 25 states across 14 countries, Aqua-Tots is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

