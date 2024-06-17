Fibromyalgia Drug Pipeline Landscape Report 2024 Featuring Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Virios Therapeutics, Tryp Therapeutics, Axsome Therapeutics, Scilex, Silo Pharma,& UCB Biopharma

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fibromyalgia - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Fibromyalgia pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



"Fibromyalgia- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Fibromyalgia pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Fibromyalgia treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Fibromyalgia commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Fibromyalgia collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Fibromyalgia R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Fibromyalgia.



This segment of the Fibromyalgia report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



TNX-102: Tonix Pharmaceuticals



TNX-102 is a small, rapidly-disintegrating, sublingual product candidate containing 2.8 mg of cyclobenzaprine HCl. The unique patented formulation has been designed to optimize the delivery and absorption of cyclobenzaprine for the therapeutic benefit of improving sleep quality, while minimizing the potential residual effects of oral formulations of cyclobenzaprine.

TNX-102 is a centrally acting analgesic that helps in relieving pain by improving sleep. TNX-102 SL is covered by a number of issued and pending worldwide patents that cover the composition of matter related to the eutectic technology and sublingual formulation. These patents are owned outright by Tonix Pharmaceuticals, and no obligations are owed to another party. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of fibromyalgia.



IMC-1: Virios Therapeutics



IMC-1 is a novel, proprietary, fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib designed to synergistically suppress herpes virus replication, with the end goal of reducing virally promoted disease symptoms. IMC-1, demonstrated exemplary safety and tolerability in the FORTRESS study but did not achieve statistical significance on the pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint of change from baseline in daily self-reported average pain severity scores compared to placebo.

Post-hoc analysis of the FORTRESS (Fibromyalgia Outcome Research Trial Evaluating Synergistic Suppression of Herpes Simplex Virus-1) study results indicated that FM patients who were generally more naive to prior clinical studies and prior FM drug treatment ("new" patients), demonstrated clinically and statistically significant reductions in FM symptoms. The company plans to meet with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) with the goal of progressing IMC-1 into Phase III development. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of fibromyalgia.

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Fibromyalgia drugs?

How many Fibromyalgia drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Fibromyalgia?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Fibromyalgia therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Fibromyalgia and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Virios Therapeutics

Tryp Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics

Scilex Holding Company

Silo Pharma, Inc.

UCB Biopharma

TNX-102

IMC-1

TRP-8803

AXS-14

SP-104

SP-26

Rozanolixizumab

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Along with the details of Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

