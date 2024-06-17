Silicon Motion Expands Management Team with the Additions of Dr. Jen-Tai Hsu as Vice President of Algorithm & Technology, Mr. Tao Cheng as Vice President of Manufacturing Operations and Mr. Tom Sepenzis as Senior Director of IR & Strategy

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion,” the “Company” or “we”), the global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, announced today that it has made significant additions to both its technology and investor outreach and communications teams. This includes the addition of Dr. Jen-Tai Hsu as the Vice President of Algorithm & Technology and the promotion of Tao Cheng to Vice President of Manufacturing Operations. Both are key additions to furthering Silicon Motion’s leadership in the design and manufacturing of controller technology and the development of future technology advancements for high-performance NAND storage solutions. The Company has also added Tom Sepenzis as the new Senior Director of Investor Relations and Strategy to help shape its investor outreach and communications team.



Dr. Jen-Tai Hsu has nearly 30 years industry and management experience in analog/mixed-signal design, SoC IP development and memory product engineering, leading corporate IP development, physical IC design service and NAND storage research. Prior to joining Silicon Motion, Dr. Hsu was Vice President of Core IP R&D at GUC and successfully developed multiple silicon intellectual properties, such as advanced packaging technology (APT), high bandwidth memory (HBM), UCIe, GLink, high-speed SerDes, DDR and data converter (ADC/DAC) IPs. Before that, he was Vice President of Engineering in YMTC/XMC, Kilopass Technology and Pericom Semiconductor, and served in significant engineering management positions at Intel and National Semiconductor. Dr. Hsu has obtained over a dozen US patents in the field of high-speed interface transmission, system circuit design and memory chip design. He holds a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from National Taiwan University in Taiwan and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from UCLA.

Tao Cheng is promoted from Associate Vice President at the Company to Vice President of Manufacturing Operations to manage and oversee worldwide manufacturing operations, product engineering, test engineering, advanced process technology, packaging testing design, production operation, and quality assurance engineering teams. Leveraging his extensive experience in foundry process, outsourced semiconductor assembly & test (OSAT) and semiconductor supply chain management, Mr. Cheng has successfully executed the Company’s cost improvement strategy plan over the past two years. Prior to Silicon Motion, he has over 25 years of experience at MediaTek and TSMC. During his tenure at MediaTek, Mr. Cheng served in the Manufacturing Operation Functional Unit and the Intelligent Automotive Business Unit and led the team to achieve the 1st AEC-Q100 Grade 3 certification and mass production of the in-vehicle infotainment SoC as an Assistant General Manager. Mr. Cheng holds a BS and MS degrees in Electronics Engineering from National Chiao Tung University in Taiwan, as well as ten US patents in ESD, semiconductor device, and packaging related technologies.

Tom Sepenzis will help shape the Company’s investor outreach and be responsible for communicating its financial performance and strategic plans to the public markets. Before joining Silicon Motion, he served as Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at Akoustis Technologies, Inc. Prior to Akoustis, Tom spent over 20 years as a senior technology analyst covering the mobile communications and semiconductor sectors at Northland Capital Markets, Oppenheimer, Piper Sandler and other firms. Mr. Sepenzis possesses significant experience with capital raising efforts, M&A and strategic analysis and holds an MBA degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com .

