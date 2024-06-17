AMERANT BANK NAMES INDUSTRY VETERAN MIKE NURSEY AS CENTRAL FLORIDA MARKET PRESIDENT

TAMPA, Fl, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, Florida’s bank of choice with a growing presence across the Greater Tampa area, has named industry veteran, Mike Nursey, as EVP, Central Florida Market President. Nursey will be responsible for the strategic execution of Amerant Bank’s growth strategy in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties as well as other key markets throughout Central Florida.

“We are delighted to welcome Mike to the Amerant Bank team. His expertise in leading high-performing teams and client relationship management is an ideal fit for Amerant as we continue to proactively further our presence in the Greater Tampa area and Central Florida markets,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. “His appointment reaffirms our commitment to being the bank of choice for businesses and customers looking to grow and prosper in this dynamic region.”

Nursey will be based in Amerant’s new regional headquarters in Tampa and brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and strategic vision to Amerant Bank, particularly in building and nurturing new client relationships.

For more than two decades, Nursey has led high-performing, Florida-based teams dedicated to building client relationships, fostering substantial growth for a broad spectrum of companies. His understanding of market dynamics in Tampa, Orlando, and South Florida, coupled with his expertise in financing acquisitions, capital investments, and various growth initiatives, positions him as the ideal leader to drive Amerant Bank's strategic goals in the region.

“I am honored to join Amerant Bank, a highly regarded institution known for its commitment to excellence and relationship-centric approach to banking,” said Nursey. “I look forward to serving our growing customer base, fostering meaningful community relationships and helping to drive growth across the rapidly evolving region.”

Nursey most recently served as North Florida Market President and before that was Managing Director for Middle Market Florida at TD Bank. He led teams responsible for client acquisition and providing growth capital for companies $20MM-$1 billion in revenue. Prior to his time at TD, Nursey spent more than a decade as a Commercial Banking Executive in the Jacksonville and Miami markets.

Also deeply committed to giving back to the local community, Nursey has been serving on the Board of Directors for Special Olympics Florida since May 2018, the American Cancer Society-Tampa Bay Volunteer Leadership Board since April 2017, and as the Chairman of the Athletics Committee on the University of Tampa Board of Trustees since August 2015. His dedication to community service also aligns with Amerant Bank's values of community involvement and service.

Amerant Bank’s recent Tampa banking center and regional office opening celebrations, along with the recently announced expansion plans align with the overarching strategy to better serve key markets in Central and South Florida.

The new regional office and banking center are strategically located in the Urban Centre Building at 4830 W Kennedy Blvd, situated in the bustling Westshore Business District, one of the most central business areas in Tampa. Amerant Bank’s new banking center stands as a testament to the company’s commitment to serving customers and businesses in the Greater Tampa area as well as neighboring districts.

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB), with a presence across South Florida and in Tampa, FL, and Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022 and again in 2023, the company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom

