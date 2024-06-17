Butler Hall Capital LLC has issued an open letter to VNDA’s board of directors urging the company to run a full sales process to maximize shareholder value

Butler Hall urges Vanda’s Board to adhere to its fiduciary duty to shareholders and run a full sales process following three new unsolicited offers for the Company



Butler Hall believes a sales process could yield fair value of $13.00-$22.00 per share

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Butler Hall Capital LLC has issued a 2nd letter to the board of directors (the “Board”) of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Vanda” or the “Company”), urging the Board to immediately form an independent special committee to run a full sales process to achieve the highest possible value for shareholders.

A full copy of the letter is attached below and is available at:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5a126a16-cdc1-453f-a910-4754646cf0b8



