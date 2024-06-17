Cancer Therapeutics Market Set to Surge at 9.1% CAGR Throughout the Forecasted Period | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the cancer therapeutics market will attain a value of USD 299.13 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The significant development of the cancer therapeutics market can be accredited to the factors like rise in the number of cases of cancer, rising strategic association between various pharma players with an upswing in cancer research. In addition, the constantly increasing research and utility of greatly revolutionary treatments including immunotherapies, targeted therapies and individualized medicines also have questions to do. These treatments have been revealed to be effective with encouraging signs when it comes to handling all kinds of cancer; this has been a major boost to tackle cancer patient prognosis besides the survival rates.

Cancer Therapeutics Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 149.02 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 299.31 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.1 % Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, Top Selling Drugs, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Development of Biosimilars Key Market Drivers Rising Cancer Prevalence Drives the Market Growth

Lung Cancer Dominating Application Segment in the Market Due to High Prevalence and Effective Therapies

The high prevalence rate of lung cancer and its serious impact on global health has resulted in the lung cancer sector emerging as the dominant force, making it rank among the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide. The healthcare burden of lung cancer is heavy. Its treatment options range from surgery, chemotherapy to immunotherapy and many more. This dominance of the lung cancer segment is also fueled by favorable government regulations toward lung cancer therapeutics and the increasing prevalence of the disease.

Rise in Revolutionary Treatment Advances in Blood Cancer Drives the Growth in the Application Segment

Blood cancer is one of the fastest-growing segments in the cancer therapeutics market due to the growing incidence of blood cancer and the ongoing advances in treatment options. The most recent advancements such as CAR-T cell therapy have brought a change in the treatment landscape for a few types of blood cancers has resulted in remarkably high response rates and long-lasting remissions in some cases. The success of CAR-T cell therapy heralds a new era of precision medicine and personalized therapy in blood cancer treatment.

Driven by Innovation and Strong Healthcare Infrastructure North America Takes Lead

Along with the United States and Canada leading the pack, the North America is leading the cancer therapeutics market, driven by several factors, such as the increased rate of cancer in this region, strong healthcare infrastructure, and a regulatory environment that supports innovation. At the same time, North America continues to be home to some of the top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that strive hard, day in and day out, to push the domain of oncology research and invent novel drugs, in addition to that, advances in precision medicine and personalized therapies further consolidate the position of this region in this market.

Cancer Therapeutics Market Insights:





Drivers

Rising Cancer Prevalence Drives the Market Growth

Advancements in Medical Technology Grabs Patient’s Attention

Restraints

High Cost of Cancer Treatments Hampers Growth

Side Effects and Toxicity Causing Discomfort

Prominent Players in Cancer Therapeutics Market

The following are the Top Cancer Therapeutics Companies

Rache Holding AG

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Key Questions Answered in Cancer Therapeutics Market Report

What drives the cancer therapeutics market growth?

Who are the leading cancer therapeutics providers in the world?

Where will cancer therapeutics demand soar high?

This report provides the following insights:

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the cancer therapeutics market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

