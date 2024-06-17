PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) Adds Tactful Pettiness Podcast to Its Network

- Hosted by Cody Rigsby and Andrew Chappelle



LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC ), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today its newest podcast Tactful Pettiness, a cultural comedy podcast from friends and co-hosts Cody Rigsby and Andrew Chappelle. PodcastOne will oversee the exclusive distribution, sales rights and production of the weekly podcast which will debut on June 20, 2024 across all major podcasting platforms, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

New York Times Best Selling Author and fitness icon, Cody Rigsby along with Broadway heartthrob and filmmaker Andrew Chappelle have A LOT of opinions… from grape jelly to flip flops in public. They’ve mastered throwing shade (with intention) and will now share everything they know about the fine art of Tactful Pettiness. Join Cody & Andrew each week as they traverse the pop culture world, chat with their celebrity friends, dish out relationship advice and show you how to accept yourself without taking life too seriously. Stay petty bestie…

Said Rigsby and Chappelle: “We’ve been close friends for well over a decade now and are so excited to do this show together! We figured we spend so much time being tactfully petty already, we might as well mic up and invite y’all in on the fun. Our audience can look forward to a hilarious, irreverent, edgy and passionate podcast to brighten their lives!”

“Cody and Andrew won us over from our very first conversation about developing a podcast. Their enthusiasm and energy is infectious and their quick takes are hilarious. We cannot wait to introduce some Tactful Pettiness into the world of podcasting,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

You know beloved fitness instructor Cody Rigsby from your Peloton screens as the king of pop culture and hot takes and as the ultimate relationship guru. He was the second-runner up on the 30th season of Dancing with Stars, and he co-hosted the GLAAD Media Awards. He recently added New York Times Best Selling Author to the resume with his debut book, XOXO, CODY: An Opinionated Homosexual’s Guide to Self-Love, Relationships, and Tactful Pettiness. Rigsby has been the face of numerous brands, including Adidas, Google, McDonald’s, The Lego Store, Capital One, Vital Proteins, Chobani, Therabody, Chipotle, Gatorade and more. He has been profiled by the LA Times, Good Morning America, TODAY, People, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Vogue, GQ, Forbes, Vox, Us Weekly, Time and many more. He is currently on a multi-city tour of his book XOXO, Cody and permanently resides in Brooklyn, New York.

Chappelle is a queer, Black, and Indigenous creator, born and raised in Los Angeles, California. In 2022, Andrew wrote and produced "FANATIC," a short film directed by Taran Killam that made its rounds in the 2023 festival season. "FANATIC" achieved official selections at the Palm Springs International ShortFest, Outfest, NewFest, InsideOut and Provincetown International Film Festivals. It also won the LGBTQ Audience Award at the 2023 SCAD Film Festival, in addition to Best Comedy at the London Worldwide Comedy Festival and Atlanta Shorts. Andrew will make his directorial debut in his upcoming film “I’M GONNA KILL YOU.” “IGKY” was awarded a production grant sponsored by Netflix after winning the “Pitch Please” competition at InsideOut. More recently, he appeared in the first two seasons of the critically acclaimed Starz series "BLINDSPOTTING" as the sharp-tongued and lovable character "Scotty." He also played the role of spitfire felon "JLo" in Showtime's "ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA" opposite Paul Dano and Benicio Del Toro, directed by Ben Stiller. Furthermore, he guest-starred on "MOESHA" and Amazon's "THE TICK." On Broadway, Andrew is renowned as an original company member of "HAMILTON," where he completed a historic five-year run in the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning production. He is featured on the certified Diamond and Grammy Award-winning album. His other Broadway credits include "& JULIET" and "MAMMA MIA." He currently resides in New York with his rescue dog, Patti LuBone.

Rigsby and Chappelle were represented in the deal by Gersh and Weinstein Senior.

Tactful Pettiness is available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard. PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, including shows such as The Adam Carolla Show, Baby Mamas No Drama, Varnamtown, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, and The Schaub Show.

