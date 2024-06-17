A. Duie Pyle Honored with Exceptional Performance Award from Uline

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier 100-year-old, family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces it has received the 2023 Exceptional Performance Award from Uline, a leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials throughout North America, for the fourth time.



Pyle and Uline have been partners for nearly seven years, and this recognition emphasizes Pyle’s hard work, leadership and dedication to providing the most comprehensive and reliable service to Uline and its customers throughout the Northeast.

"Pyle's commitment to on-time, error-free deliveries consistently meets and exceeds customer expectations, upholding Uline's reputation for superior service," said Angelo Ventrone, VP of Logistics at Uline. "We appreciate the partnership and dedication to go above and beyond, providing outstanding service and demonstrating a true commitment to supporting Uline and our customers' needs."

As the supply chain progresses and new trends and challenges emerge, it’s more important than ever to foster collaborative relationships with partners to effectively navigate and uphold excellence in service and performance.

"The trucking industry and supply chain are constantly evolving, making it critical that we continue to create tailored and unique solutions to deliver exceptional service to our customers," said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle. "The Pyle team is committed to providing our customers with exemplary service, as we have for the past century, and this recognition from Uline adds further distinction to the company's dedicated efforts."

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.

