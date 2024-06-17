Deep Dive into the 2024 US Elections: Thematic Intelligence - Analyze the Potential Outcomes and Their Impact on Domestic and Global Affairs

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Deep Dive into the 2024 US Elections" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Deep Dive report looks into the domestic and global implications of a second term in the White House for either Joe Biden or Donald Trump. It also explores how the Senate and House of Representatives election results will impact the President's ability to fulfill their campaign promises.

In the most anticipated political event of the year, the US presidential elections will see two generally unpopular candidates-Joe Biden and Donald Trump-battle for America's vote. Election coverage has largely focused on each candidate's unfavorable traits and left little room to discuss the implications should they win. Given the inevitability of change, businesses must understand the domestic and foreign implications of the November elections and start strategic planning now.



Do not forget about Congress! Alongside the Presidential elections, the House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate (which together comprise Congress) will also be up for election. The degree to which the victorious presidential candidate can fulfill their campaign promises will depend on the makeup of Congress. We expect to see a split Congress, but a Republican-majority Congress is not out of the question.

The US economy is more resilient than people believe and will likely be mostly unaffected by the outcome of the presidential election (barring a contested election that is not quickly resolved). The economy will be most impacted by a united government (meaning one party wins the majority in the House, Senate, and White House). A united government increases risks to business investment due to increased regulatory changes from fast-paced legislative action.

Trump 2.0 will focus on tax cuts and tough protectionist policies affecting the economy, climate, social security, border security, and foreign affairs. A divided government will see Trump focus on what he can control (e.g., agency regulations, tariffs, and global affairs) over what he cannot (e.g., budgetary spending), while a Republican-majority Congress will support Trump's more extreme protectionist and anti-climate policies.

Biden 2.0 will focus on making his first-term agenda a success. In his second term, Biden will implement and oversee the multi-year investment projects he passed in his first term. These include the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), CHIPS and Science Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The implementation will likely be heavily roadblocked by a Republican-majority Senate.

