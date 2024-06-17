Global Animal Disinfectant Market Report 2024-2030, Featuring Neogen, Zoetis, Solvay, Kersia, Steroplast Healthcare, GEA, Albert Kerbel, PCC, G Sheperdanimal Health, Sanosil, Delaval and Fink Tech

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Disinfectant Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Alcohol-based Disinfectant, Iodine-containing Disinfectant), Form (Liquid, Powder), Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global animal disinfectant market size is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The key factors driving the industry growth include the rising prevalence of infectious diseases in animals, development of sustainable animal disinfectants, a high emphasis on animal welfare and biosecurity measures, and supportive government initiatives. For instance, in May 2023, India-UK signed a partnership agreement to address farmed animal diseases and health. The partnership aims to develop new technologies and products to prevent and control animal diseases, including the development of new disinfectants. The partnership is also expected to drive innovation in the market, leading to the development of new and more effective products.







Rising prevalence of Transboundary Animal Diseases (TAD) like avian influenza is a significant growth driver for the animal disinfectants industry. As of July 12, 2023, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reports that avian influenza outbreaks continue to spread, with 14 countries reporting outbreaks mainly in the Americas. The disease has caused devastation in animal populations, including poultry, wild birds, and some mammals. Disinfection plays a crucial role in biosecurity measures aimed at controlling diseases, making it an important aspect of farm management. Its primary objective is to eradicate disease-causing pathogens effectively.



Furthermore, governments and international organizations are encouraging countries to work together across sectors to save as many animals as possible and to prevent the spread of the disease. The use of biosecurity measures, including disinfection procedures, is being promoted to reduce the introduction and spread of animal diseases. Thus, the impact of avian influenza outbreaks on the market has been significant, with increased demand for disinfectants to prevent the spread of the disease.



The market is characterized by intense competition, with numerous prominent players involved in the industry. Major companies such as Albert Kerbel; Delaval Inc.; Ecolab; PCC Group; G Sheperdanimal Health; Sanosil; Diversey Holdings and Fink Tech actively engage in strategies to enhance their market presence. These strategies include expanding production capabilities through partnerships and agreements, along with introducing new products driven by substantial research and development (R&D) efforts.



Animal Disinfectant Market Report Highlights

By product, the iodine-containing disinfectant segment dominated with a share of about 23.05% in 2023. Growing awareness of waterborne diseases and the essential need for a sanitary water supply are contributing to the rising demand for iodine-based disinfectants.

The quaternary ammonium compounds segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 9% from 2024 to 2030. Since, quaternary ammonium-based disinfectants are often available in ready-to-use formulations or as concentrates that can be easily diluted. Their ease of application makes them convenient for use in various settings within the animal sector, from veterinary clinics to livestock farms.

Based on animal type, the livestock animal segment attributed to largest revenue share in 2023. The companion animal segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Livestock animals possess high disease risk, economic impact, regulatory requirements, diverse applications, and focus on biosecurity collectively contribute to the dominance of the livestock animal segment.

By form, the liquid segment held the highest revenue share in 2023. Other of disinfectant such as disinfectant wipes are estimated to grow at fastest CAGR in the coming years.

By application, the dairy farming segment held the highest revenue share in 2023. Other application segment, which includes pet disinfectants is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030.

Europe held the largest revenue share of about 39.87% of market in 2023. On other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 9.30% in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlights the importance of biosecurity measures and disinfection protocols not only for human health but also for animal health. Concerns about zoonotic diseases and the potential for disease transmission between humans and animals underscore the need for effective disinfection practices in animal-related settings.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Animal Disinfectant Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Government Initiatives

3.2.1.2. Increasing Number of Animal Farms and Awareness Regarding Animal Cleanliness

3.2.1.3. Growing Animal Disease Outbreak

3.2.1.4. Increasing Livestock Population and Demand for Dairy Products

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of Awareness Among Farmers in Developing Countries

3.2.2.2. High Cost of Developing Disinfectant and Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.3. Animal Disinfectant Market Analysis Tools

3.4. COVID-19 Analysis

3.5. Estimated Pet Population, by Key Countries



Chapter 4. Animal Disinfectant Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Animal Disinfectant Market Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Animal Disinfectant Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Alcohol-based Disinfectant

4.5. Iodine-containing Disinfectant

4.6. Aldehyde Disinfectant

4.7. Peroxide Disinfectant

4.8. Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

4.9. Lactic Acid Disinfectant

4.10. Others



Chapter 5. Animal Disinfectant Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Animal Disinfectant Market Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Animal Disinfectant Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Animal Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Companion Animal

5.5. Livestock Animal



Chapter 6. Animal Disinfectant Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Animal Disinfectant Market Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Animal Disinfectant Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Form, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Liquid

6.5. Powder

6.6. Other



Chapter 7. Animal Disinfectant Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Animal Disinfectant Market Movement Analysis

7.3. Global Animal Disinfectant Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Dairy Farming

7.5. Poultry Farm

7.6. Aquaculture

7.7. Swine

7.8. Equine

7.9. Other



Chapter 8. Animal Disinfectant Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Dashboard

8.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030 North America



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Participant Categorization

9.2. Company Market Position Analysis/Heap Map Analysis

9.3. Estimated Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

9.4. Strategy Mapping

9.5. Company Profiles

Neogen Corporation

Zoetis Inc.

Solvay Group

Kersia Group

Steroplast Healthcare

GEA Group

Albert Kerbel

PCC Group

G Sheperdanimal Health

Sanosil

Delaval Inc.

Fink Tech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9o1e3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment