Saudi Arabia Telecoms Industry Report 2024: Saudi's Telcos Invest Internationally to Diversify Portfolios

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi's telcos invest internationally to diversify portfolios



Saudi Arabia's telecom and ICT sectors continue to benefit from the range of programs aimed at diversifying the economy away from a dependence on oil, and establishing a wider digital transformation over the next decade. The country's telcos have also engaged in this process, with Saudi Telecom Company (stc) notably having bought a 9.9% stake in TelefAnica Group.



The competitive mobile sector is served by stc, Mobily, and Zain KSA, as also by four licensed MVNOs. The MNOs have focussed investment on upgrading LTE infrastructure and further developing 5G. This in part is aimed at generating additional revenue from mobile data services, while it also forms part of their collective effort to realise the ambitions of the Vision 2030 program.



While Saudi Arabia's fixed broadband penetration remains relatively low, there has been a concentration of fibre infrastructure, and the Kingdom has developed one of the fastest services in the region.



This valuable report provides analyses, information, industry statistics and insights into in Saudi Arabia's progressive telecoms sector.



Key Developments:

CITC changes its name to the Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST).

stc secures a 9.9% stake in TelefAnica Group.

Telecom regulator launches a local roaming service to boost mobile internet and voice coverage to 99% of villages and hamlets.

stc wins 2100MHz auction.

Telecom regulator sets up a Cloud Computing Special Economic Zone.

Report update includes telcos financial and operating data to Q3 2023, regulator's market data updates to 2022, MTIC's 2022 market data, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Market overview

Market analysis

Universal licenses

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030

Regulatory environment

Historic overview

Regulatory authority

Telecom sector liberalisation

Fixed-line developments

Licenses

Interconnect and access

Universal service

Fixed Number Portability (FNP)

Mobile network developments

Licenses

Roaming

Mobile Termination Rate (MTR)

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Fingerprinting law

Spectrum

Mobile market

Mobile statistics

Mobile voice

Mobile infrastructure

Tower sharing

5G

4G (LTE)

3G

Satellite mobile

NB-IoT

Mobile data

Mobile broadband

Major mobile operators

Saudi Telecom Company (stc)

Mobily (Etihad Etisalat)

Zain Saudi Arabia

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Mobile content and applications

M-banking and m-payments

Fixed-line broadband market

Market overview

Market analysis

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Integrated Telecom Company (ITC)

Other fixed broadband services

Fixed network operators

Saudi Telecom Company (stc)

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure (satellite, submarine)

Terrestrial cable networks

Submarine cable networks

Satellite networks

Smart infrastructure

Data centres, cloud computing

Blockchain

Artificial Intelligence

Smart grids

Smart cities

Appendix - Historic data

Glossary of abbreviations

Companies Featured

Saudi Telecom Company (stc)

Integrated Telecom Company (ITC)

GO Telecom/Etihad Atheeb

Mobily/Etihad Etisalat/Bayanat Al-Oula

Zain KSA

Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia

Arabsat.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ewelqm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.