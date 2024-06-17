Saudi Arabia Telecoms Industry Report 2024: Saudi's Telcos Invest Internationally to Diversify Portfolios

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi's telcos invest internationally to diversify portfolios
Saudi Arabia's telecom and ICT sectors continue to benefit from the range of programs aimed at diversifying the economy away from a dependence on oil, and establishing a wider digital transformation over the next decade. The country's telcos have also engaged in this process, with Saudi Telecom Company (stc) notably having bought a 9.9% stake in TelefAnica Group.
The competitive mobile sector is served by stc, Mobily, and Zain KSA, as also by four licensed MVNOs. The MNOs have focussed investment on upgrading LTE infrastructure and further developing 5G. This in part is aimed at generating additional revenue from mobile data services, while it also forms part of their collective effort to realise the ambitions of the Vision 2030 program.
While Saudi Arabia's fixed broadband penetration remains relatively low, there has been a concentration of fibre infrastructure, and the Kingdom has developed one of the fastest services in the region.
This valuable report provides analyses, information, industry statistics and insights into in Saudi Arabia's progressive telecoms sector.
Key Developments:
- CITC changes its name to the Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST).
- stc secures a 9.9% stake in TelefAnica Group.
- Telecom regulator launches a local roaming service to boost mobile internet and voice coverage to 99% of villages and hamlets.
- stc wins 2100MHz auction.
- Telecom regulator sets up a Cloud Computing Special Economic Zone.
Key Topics Covered:
- Key statistics
- Country overview
- Telecommunications market
- Market overview
- Market analysis
- Universal licenses
- Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030
- Regulatory environment
- Historic overview
- Regulatory authority
- Telecom sector liberalisation
- Fixed-line developments
- Licenses
- Interconnect and access
- Universal service
- Fixed Number Portability (FNP)
- Mobile network developments
- Licenses
- Roaming
- Mobile Termination Rate (MTR)
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Fingerprinting law
- Spectrum
- Mobile market
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile voice
- Mobile infrastructure
- Tower sharing
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- Satellite mobile
- NB-IoT
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
- Saudi Telecom Company (stc)
- Mobily (Etihad Etisalat)
- Zain Saudi Arabia
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
- Mobile content and applications
- M-banking and m-payments
- Fixed-line broadband market
- Market overview
- Market analysis
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Integrated Telecom Company (ITC)
- Other fixed broadband services
- Fixed network operators
- Saudi Telecom Company (stc)
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- International infrastructure (satellite, submarine)
- Terrestrial cable networks
- Submarine cable networks
- Satellite networks
- Smart infrastructure
- Data centres, cloud computing
- Blockchain
- Artificial Intelligence
- Smart grids
- Smart cities
- Appendix - Historic data
- Glossary of abbreviations
Companies Featured
- Saudi Telecom Company (stc)
- Integrated Telecom Company (ITC)
- GO Telecom/Etihad Atheeb
- Mobily/Etihad Etisalat/Bayanat Al-Oula
- Zain KSA
- Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia
- Arabsat.
