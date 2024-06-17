The Rise of Virtual Extensible LAN Market: A $3.2 billion Industry Dominated by Tech Giants - Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, VMware | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Virtual Extensible LAN Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2024 to USD 3.2 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing demand for scalable network segmentation has significantly driven the adoption of VXLAN technology. Organizations are looking to improve network efficiency and security by segmenting networks more effectively. Traditional VLANs, while useful, have limitations in terms of scalability and flexibility, especially in large, dynamic data center environments. VXLAN addresses these challenges by extending the VLAN address space, enabling the creation of thousands of isolated network segments over a shared physical infrastructure.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Virtual Extensible LAN Market"

350 - Tables

54 - Figures

320 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=208469653

Virtual Extensible LAN Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Need for Secure Multi-Tenancy in Cloud Data Centers. Increased Adoption of Cloud Computing and Virtualization Growth of Data Center Networks Demand for Improved Network Performance and Management

Restraints:

Complexity and Deployment Costs. Performance Overhead and Latency

Opportunities:

Emergence of 5G Networks. Rapid Growth in Cloud Services and Data Center Expansion Emergence of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization Growing Demand for Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Cloud Deployments

List of Top Companies in Virtual Extensible LAN Market:

Cisco Systems (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US)

VMware (US)

Juniper Networks (US)

Arista Networks (US)

Nutanix Inc. (US)

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

Citrix Systems (US)

Dell Technologies Inc (US)

Microsoft Corporation Inc. (US)

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=208469653

For instance, VMware has implemented VXLAN in its NSX platform to provide advanced network virtualization and segmentation capabilities. This implementation allows enterprises to create and manage large-scale virtual networks with improved security and flexibility.

The Workload mobility application registered the highest CAGR in the VXLAN market during the forecast period.

Workload mobility facilitates seamless migration of virtual machines (VMs) and applications across different physical servers and data centers. This capability is crucial for maintaining high availability, load balancing, and disaster recovery. VXLAN supports workload mobility by extending Layer 2 networks over Layer 3 infrastructure, allowing VMs to retain their IP addresses and network configurations even when moved across geographical locations. This ability to move workloads without reconfiguring network settings simplifies the management of dynamic and scalable environments. Furthermore, VXLAN enhances the efficiency of resource utilization by enabling administrators to dynamically allocate and balance workloads based on current demands and available resources.

Based on region, North America holds the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America's VXLAN market is fueled by the increasing emphasis on network security and compliance, particularly in industries handling sensitive data such as healthcare, BFSI, and government. The ability of VXLAN to enable micro-segmentation enhances security by isolating different network segments, thus protecting critical applications and data from cyber threats and ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory requirements like HIPAA and GDPR. Furthermore, the demand for high-performance, low-latency networks in industries such as media and entertainment, finance, and telecommunications drives the adoption of VXLAN. These industries require scalable network solutions to support real-time applications, large-scale content distribution, and seamless workload mobility, all of which are facilitated by VXLAN's advanced capabilities.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=208469653

Key players in the VXLAN market are Cisco Systems (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), VMware (US), Juniper Networks (US), Arista Networks (US), Nutanix, Inc. (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Citrix Systems (US), Dell Technologies Inc (US), Microsoft Corporation, Inc. (US), Huawei (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US), Red Hat (US), Ribbon Communications Inc. (US), Extreme Networks, Inc. (US), FS.COM (US), Spirent Communications Inc. (US), Pica8 (US), Arrcus (US), IP Infusion (US), Cubro Network Visibility (Austria), Versa Networks (US), Asterfusion (China), and A10 Networks (US). These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio but also have a strong geographic presence. These players can focus on developing innovative VXLAN market technologies and offerings owing to the emergence of new application areas for VXLAN markets. These companies offer several product offerings and have operations worldwide. They rely on their R&D capabilities and diversified product and service portfolios to increase their market share. These companies focus on product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, contracts, and partnerships to strengthen their footprint through product innovations and extend their business reach.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting