WTW announces appointment of Len Graziano as Casualty Strategy and Execution Leader for CRB NA

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Len Graziano as Casualty Strategy and Execution Leader within Corporate Risk and Broking, North America (CRB NA). In his new role, Graziano will further promote the strategic alignment of all casualty product lines by incorporating industry vertical specialization, talent mapping, and go-to-market strategy differentiation.



Graziano joins WTW from Aon, where he led the Excess Casualty practice, where he managed a team of nearly 50 brokers focused on casualty risk solutions for clients. His team was dedicated to delivering complex umbrella and excess liability placements across global markets. Graziano brings strong experience with understanding the unique casualty exposures across the Fortune 1000 by fostering innovative coverage solutions to aid clients in addressing emerging risk concerns, earning respect and high regards throughout the industry.

Based out of the Tampa, Florida office and reporting directly to James Sallada, North American Casualty Leader, Graziano will focus on developing and implementing client-centric initiatives throughout the North America Casualty market, utilizing his experience in crafting innovative, unique risk solutions. As a creative and innovative leader, he will enhance WTW’s capabilities including policy form creation, coverage comparison tools, deep analytical insights, and real-time market perspective to provide clients with timely and relevant discernments. Graziano’s efforts and client-centric imaginative solutions will align the business’ industry specialization and product excellence, providing unique, specialized value to clients. Additionally, Graziano will serve as a senior casualty broking representative on some of the most complex risks within WTW’s portfolio, including new clients.

James Sallada, North America Casualty Leader, expressed his enthusiasm for Graziano's appointment: "We are thrilled to have Len join our team. His extensive experience, innovative approach, and proven casualty leadership across the industry will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our offerings and deliver exceptional value to our clients. Len's ability to drive strategic initiatives and collaborate effectively with both colleagues and carriers makes him a perfect fit for our culture."

Graziano’s ability to create differentiated value for clients through collaboration with colleagues and carriers aligns seamlessly with WTW’s culture. His arrival strengthens an already robust casualty leadership team including Ben Powers (Head of Primary), Ed McNenney (Head of Umbrella/Excess Liability), Denise Gorden (Head of Life Science), Mike Faralli (Head of Healthcare Professional Liability), and Brian McBride (Head of Environmental).

