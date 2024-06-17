Global Automotive Climate Control Systems Market Size To Worth USD 18.93 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.20%

New York, United States , June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Climate Control Systems Market Size is to Grow from USD 10.37 Billion in 2023 to USD 18.93 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.20% during projected period.





Automotive climate control refers to an integrated heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system that adjusts an automobile's internal temperature. The system consists of an evaporator, which boils the refrigerant and absorbs heat, a compressor, which circulates the refrigerant and compresses the vapors, and a condenser, which cools the ambient air while liquefying the refrigerant. It can be operated automatically or manually to keep the cabin at a comfortable temperature, provide thermal comfort through proper ventilation, and ensure the passengers' maximum comfort. Furthermore, the government's stringent policies for lowering greenhouse gas emissions require automakers to invest in energy-efficient climate control technologies. Additionally, rising car production and vehicle ownership, particularly in developing countries, contribute to market growth. However, several significant obstacles to market growth exist, including high maintenance costs and technological failure. Due to the system's automated operation, regular maintenance is required.

Global Automotive Climate Control Systems Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Automatic and Manual), By Component (Drier/Receiver, Relays and Control Valves, Compressor, Evaporators and Thermostats, Condenser, and Others), By Distribution Channel (OEMs, and Aftermarket), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The automatic segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global automotive climate control systems market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the technology, the global automotive climate control systems market is divided into automatic, and manual. Among these, the automatic segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global automotive climate control systems market during the projected timeframe. This is due to the fact that automatic climate control systems offer drivers and passengers unparalleled convenience and usability. Users can program their preferred cabin temperature, and the system will automatically maintain it by adjusting the fan speed, air dispersion, and heating/cooling settings as needed, saving them from having to manually adjust temperature settings.

The condensers segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global automotive climate control systems market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the components, the global automotive climate control systems market is divided into driers/receivers, relays and control valves, compressors, evaporators and thermostats, condensers, and others. Among these, the condensers segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global automotive climate control systems market during the projected timeframe. Condensers play an important role in the refrigeration cycle of automobile air conditioners. They are in charge of cooling and condensing the high-temperature, high-pressure refrigerant vapor into a liquid.

The OEMs segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the automotive climate control systems market during the estimated period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global automotive climate control systems market is divided into OEMs and aftermarket. Among these, the OEMs segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the automotive climate control systems market during the estimated period. This is due to OEMs incorporating climate control systems directly into new vehicles during production. As the automotive industry sees an increase in new vehicle sales, the OEM segment benefits naturally from the addition of climate controls.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global automotive climate control systems market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global automotive climate control systems market over the forecast period. Original equipment manufacturers in developing countries such as China, India, and Japan are adapting to changing regional and segment supply and demand patterns in terms of production footprints, supply chains, and product offerings. Furthermore, increased urbanization and population growth boost consumer demand for automobiles. Furthermore, the increased use of passenger automobiles leads to the adoption of temperature control systems. Furthermore, the shift in consumer preferences toward more modern features over mileage and appealing vehicle design is expected to drive demand for automotive temperature control systems. China is Asia Pacific's largest market, and it makes a significant contribution to the automotive climate control system market.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global automotive climate control systems market during the projected timeframe. This is because North America's automobile manufacturing industry is thriving, with major automakers producing a diverse range of vehicles equipped with advanced temperature control systems. The presence of major automotive OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and component suppliers enables the widespread adoption and integration of automotive climate control systems across vehicle models.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Automotive Climate Control Systems Market include Sanden Holdings Corporation, Keihin Corporation, Sensata Technologies Inc., Valeo, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, DENSO CORPORATION, Japan Climate Systems Corporation, Hanon Systems, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Trans/Air Manufacturing Corp., OMEGA Environmental Technologies, and Others.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Porsche unveiled the new eMacan, an all-electric SUV that combines sportiness with sustainability. In addition to its impressive speed and range, the eMacan boasts a high-quality and comfortable interior that leaves little to desire. One of the most notable features is the updated climate control panel in the center console and back. The new eMacan's climate control panel mixes classic mechanical buttons with a haptic surface, achieving the ideal combination of tactile feedback and a modern, display-based interior.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Automotive Climate Control Systems Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Automotive Climate Control Systems Market, By Technology

Automatic

Manual

Global Automotive Climate Control Systems Market, By Component

Drier/Receiver

Relays and Control Valves

Compressor

Evaporators and Thermostats

Condenser

Others

Global Automotive Climate Control Systems Market, By Distribution Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Climate Control Systems Market, Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



