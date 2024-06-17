Max Harbour Trading Announces Expansion with New London Office to Capture EMEA Market

Toronto, ON, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Max Harbour Trading , a leading provider of international financial services, is excited to announce the opening of a new office in London as part of its strategic expansion into the EMEA market. The new office, set to open in early 2025, underscores Max Harbour Trading's commitment to broadening its global reach and enhancing its service offerings to clients in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



Their London office will serve as a hub for Max Harbour Trading's operations in the EMEA region, providing local expertise and comprehensive financial services to meet the unique needs of clients in this dynamic market.

"We are thrilled to establish a presence in London, one of the world's most important financial centers," said Matthew Wright, Chief Executive Officer of Max Harbour Trading. "This expansion is a significant milestone in our growth strategy and will enable us to better serve our clients in the EMEA region with tailored solutions and local market insights."

Max Harbour Trading's new London office will offer a full suite of services, including access to a diverse range of financial asset classes, and innovative investment opportunities. The expansion is part of the company's broader vision to deliver exceptional value and service to clients worldwide.

"By expanding into the EMEA market, we are positioning ourselves to capture new opportunities and drive growth for our clients," added Matthew Wright. "Our team in London will be focused on delivering the same high standards of service and expertise that our clients have come to expect from Max Harbour Trading."

The establishment of the London office is a testament to Max Harbour Trading's dedication to expanding its global footprint and enhancing its ability to provide top-tier financial services to clients across the globe.

For more information about Max Harbour Trading and our expansion plans, please visit our website at www.mhtglobal.com or contact us at info@mhtglobal.com .

About Us

Max Harbour Trading is a premier provider of international financial services, offering access to a wide range of asset classes including global equities. Based in Toronto, Canada, Max Harbour Trading is committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional client service to investors around the world.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.