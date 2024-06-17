TRULY® HARD SELTZER HEATS UP U.S. SOCCER PARTNERSHIP IN TIME FOR SUMMER KICK-OFF

BOSTON, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for an action-filled summer of soccer, the Official Hard Seltzer of U.S. Soccer, Truly Hard Seltzer, is doubling down on its commitment to elevate the fan experience with the help of U.S. Men's National Soccer Team stars Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams. Beginning with showing Team USA fans that their favorite stars enjoy “Shower Trulys” just like us to introducing an all-new mascot to celebrate the return of the beloved Truly Orange Slices flavor and fueling American Outlaws pregame parties, Truly is showcasing the lighter side of game day celebrations.

Shower Trulys, The Official Shower Beverage of U.S. Soccer

Everyone knows that the official pregame starts in the shower. So, this summer, Truly wants fans to forget the traditional ‘shower beer’ and instead enjoy a victory “Shower Truly” – the newly minted Official Shower Beverage of U.S. Soccer. Long-term Shower Truly fan and USMNT midfielder, Weston McKennie, introduces the world to his post-game pre-game tradition while debuting in Truly’s latest “steamy” ad spot, while USMNT teammate Tyler Adams patiently waits for him to finish his favorite beverage.

And to make Shower Trulys even more invigorating, the brand has created the first-ever “Trufah” – a shower must-have that helps you refresh while feeling your best by combining a slim can cooler and loofah.

Fans who want to enjoy their “Shower Truly” like their favorite USMNT stars can grab one while supplies last on trulyoriginals.com or follow Truly social media channels beginning June 19 for a chance to win their own limited-edition Trufah.

“My teammates know they can always count on me to rally the team for a good time after a game,” said Weston McKennie, USMNT midfielder. “When Truly approached me about Shower Trulys, I said ‘that’s great, I think I invented them – let’s show the fans.’”

The Nostalgic Flavor of Orange Slices Returns

Following last year’s successful Truly Orange Slices flavor drop that had generations of halftime citrus lovers in all their nostalgic glory, the brand is bringing the style back with some added flair and an all-new mascot, “Slicey.” Set to fuel game day celebrations, Slicey will make its official debut alongside McKennie and Adams in digital content featuring a breakout halftime performance to remind fans that with a “Halftime Happy Hour” break, they can keep it light no matter how intense a match is. The ad features a catchy new soccer chant that is set to make its mark in-stadium as fans root for their team all summer long.

As fans cheered on the USMNT during international friendlies earlier this month, they got an early taste of Orange Slices while they showed off their Halftime Happy Hour grins on the “Orange Slices Smile Cam” presented by Truly. Truly Orange Slices will also be available exclusively at upcoming American Outlaws Game Day pre-match parties presented by Truly on June 23 in Dallas and June 27 in Atlanta.

“Halftime is pivotal on the pitch, and we need our fans to stay excited, engaged and ready to get back to the action – just like the players,” said Tyler Adams, USMNT Captain. “And to help fans do just that, I’m excited to help introduce the all-new mascot, Slicey, who I know fans are going to love.”

“These two creative initiatives are inspired by relatable soccer truths that aim to celebrate and reward the sport’s inherent fandom,” said Matt Withington, Truly Hard Seltzer’s senior director of marketing. “Through our U.S. Soccer partnership, we want to engage fans by showing them that Truly is the ultimate game day sidekick to help them keep it light.”

For those hosting tailgates or watch parties, fans can show their team support with every sip of U.S. Soccer crested 24-ounce cans of Truly Wild Berry, available now at select retailers nationwide.

About Truly

An original hard seltzer, Truly has paved the way for an entire category since 2016 as the most innovative “beyond beer” experience. The brand continues to keep its finger on the tab of what drinkers want: a great-tasting, sessionable alcoholic beverage without the fuss. Truly is all about keeping it light in how we show up in our drinkers’ lives. That's why Truly has something for everyone with lightly flavored styles at our core (Berry, Citrus, and Party packs), plus bolder flavor mix packs (Lemonade, Margarita-Style, and Punch), and culturally- and seasonally-relevant limited releases. In 2022, Truly introduced Truly Flavored Vodka and its first spirits-based seltzer, Truly Vodka Soda before introducing Truly Tequila Soda nationally in 2024. To learn more, visit trulyhardseltzer.com, follow Truly on social media, or experience Truly for yourself at the home of innovation in Downtown Los Angeles at Truly L.A.



About Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

About U.S. Soccer

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. As U.S. Soccer looks toward the future amid an unprecedented moment of opportunity, it has aligned its efforts around five strategic pillars: Grow the game by increasing youth and adult participation and accessibility to the sport; Foster best playing environments through quality of referees and coaches, and commitment to participant safety; Develop winning teams through solidified pathways and success of professional leagues; Grow the soccer economy to fuel reinvestment by increasing membership, fandom and commercial success; and Create a world-class organization through revitalized structure and culture, best-in-class talent, progress in DEIB, and more. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision.

