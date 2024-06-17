Draw & Code and 302 Interactive Partner to Launch FanPort for Customized Brand Experiences

Liverpool and Orlando-based design studios showcase a first-of-its-kind mixed reality installation at the 2024 Augmented World Expo for immersive entertainment, training, and more



See FanPort in action HERE

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerging technology development studios Draw & Code and 302 Interactive , collaborate to launch FanPort, a first-of-its-kind social mixed-reality attraction for immersive and interactive fan and brand engagement. Attendees at the 2024 Augmented World Expo will have the first opportunity to experience this disruptive attraction.

FanPort is a unique, scalable spatial experience that mixes the deep immersion of VR, with the accessibility and social connection of an open space. Utilizing mixed reality glasses, dynamic lighting, and spatial audio, FanPort propels audiences into the heart of brands’ stories.

FanPort is a customizable system for Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) venues to breathe new life into existing venues by creating experiences for attracting and retaining patrons. The FanPort platform provides the portable and modular infrastructure for branded extended reality experiences within sports venues, museums, retail centers, themed attractions, and more.

FanPort combines a large LED screen or video-mapped display with AR glasses to allow holographic content to travel through portals into a shared physical experience space for four or more people. Similar to the Mario Kart rides at Universal Studios Japan and Hollywood parks, the mixed reality FanPort platform allows audiences to see the real world around them while interacting with incredible 3D scenes.

“By serving as the first development partner for FanPort alongside Draw & Code, we are helping to make high-quality immersive experiences more accessible,” said the CEO of 302 Interactive, Kyle Morrand. “FanPort gives brands and entertainment centers the opportunity to take XR technology, previously only found in the large theme parks, and create immersive experiences that can exist anywhere and everywhere.”

302 Interactive and Draw & Code have spent the last decade building completely custom projects and solutions. Having worked with the likes of Mercedes, Philips, and some of the most visited theme parks on the planet, the result of their years of experience in immersive activations has been the development of FanPort. FanPort as a customizable platform provides a stronger foundation for building interactive entertainment and serves as an enabler of the XR industry through base physical infrastructure and operator-friendly software that offers both flexibility and brand personalization.

“We first conceived the idea of FanPort at AWE 10 years ago, and after a conversation with 302 Interactive three years ago, we began to envision the ways that FanPort could bring immersive technology and modifiable experiences to venues around the globe,” said the CTO and Co-Founder of Draw & Code, John Keefe. “From education to the arts and entertainment, this groundbreaking new platform provides brands with solutions that transport audiences into their world. With the launch of FanPort at this year’s Augmented World Expo, our vision is finally coming full circle.”

About 302 Interactive

Founded in 2014, 302 Interactive is an Orlando-based digital media company that combines interactive game design and emerging technologies with the mission to build the future of human experience. The team of developers, designers, and artists at 302 Interactive creates immersive experiences and innovative all-in-one technical solutions for industries across wellness, education, healthcare, marketing, entertainment, and more. Visit https://www.302interactive.com/ to learn more.

About Draw & Code

Draw & Code are immersive and experiential content specialists. The UK-based studio has been working with immersive technology such as AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) for over a decade, completing over 160 projects along the way. Previous clients include Google, Sony, Warner Bros, Mercedes-Benz, Liverpool FC, Red Bull, Chelsea FC and the BBC. www.drawandcode.com