Edible Offal Market to Surpass $ 55.99 Billion by 2033, Driven by 4.05% Annual Growth

Newark, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the edible offal market will grow from USD 37.65 billion in 2023 to USD 55.99 billion by 2033. This market will develop in response to the increasing demand for meat products derived from sustainable sources. With rising demand, various retailers and food service providers are offering different offal-based cuisines.



Key Insight of the Edible Offal Market



Asia-Pacific region will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific region will hold a significant market share due to the rapid growth of the population. As a result of the growing population in Japan, China and India, the demand for food security has also increased. The market for edible offal is rising due to rising consumer spending on food products and increasing requirements for animal protein. Further, the evolving preference for cuisines in the regional countries has led to increased usage of edible offal.



The horse segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The source segment is divided into goat, pig, cattle, sheep, horse, poultry, and others. The horse segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. One sort of edible and high-nutrition meat is horse offal, which includes vitamins, proteins, and minerals. As horse liver has a high iron concentration, horse offal is sometimes consumed in regions of Japan as a simmered meal.



The fresh segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The application segment is divided into processed and fresh. The processed segment further includes frozen, canned, sausage and others. The fresh segment further includes human food, pet feed and others. The fresh segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Fresh meat may have better vitamin and mineral content, usually with fewer additives. Unlike cooked or dried meat products, fresh meat products have not undergone a step of microbial stabilization.



The retail segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The distribution channel segment is divided into food services and retail. The retail segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. A number of stores are offering offal as an environmentally beneficial choice, attracting customers who value ethical and ecological food practices.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing use of edible offal in different gourmet dishes



Gourmet cuisine is frequently prepared using premium, fresh ingredients without chemical preservatives. Talented chefs with cutting-edge methods typically create gourmet cuisine to produce intricate flavours and textures. In international cuisine, some offal dishes are regarded as gourmet fare. The offal dishes are still in traditional regional cuisine when haggis are traditionally served. Sausage is typically made with the insides of the stomach. Gourmet dishes utilize every part of the animal, including organ meats like liver and heart, which are extremely nutritious. Eating offal is a common meal in many countries such as China and is a part of daily meals.



Restraint: Excess of purines



Offal contains purines, which the body excretes with uric acid. Purines are also linked to gout flare-ups, so they should be avoided by those with purine excretion diseases, such as urolithiasis. Offal should not be consumed by those who are also prone to gout. The effects can sometimes be serious, and thus, the market growth is restricted.



Opportunity: Increasing growth of animal food products



Over the past 50 years, there has been a sharp increase in meat production worldwide; since 1961, the overall production has more than quadrupled. If the retail, hotel, and institution sectors of the economy bounce back soon, animal food consumption is predicted to rise by 2.5% to 254.6 million tonnes in 2025 and by 5.9% to 263.1 million tonnes in 2025. With the expansion of global economies and rising family incomes, there is an increasing demand for animal food items. Pork and dairy products accounted for 32% and 46% of the rise in worldwide emissions originating from animals.



Challenges: Animal diseases



Animal illnesses have the potential to harm, suffer from, and even kill animals. Diseases can impact antibiotic use and food production. Significant losses could result in generalised food scarcity as the food supply depends on these animals.



Some of the major players operating in the edible offal market are:



• Offal Delight

• Offal Good

• Offal Cuisine

• Alpha Field Products Co

• JBS Food

• Yoma International

• Cenfood International Inc.

• Sure Good Foods Ltd.

• Organic Meat Company



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Source:



• Goat

• Pig

• Cattle

• Sheep

• Horse

• Poultry

• Others



By Application:



• Processed



o Frozen

o Canned

o Sausage

o Others



• Fresh



o Human Food

o Pet Feed

o Others



By Distribution Channel:



• Food Services

• Retail



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



