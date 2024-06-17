Global Agricultural Chelates Market Size To Worth USD 1.81 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.01%

New York, United States , June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Chelates Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.01 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.81 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.01% during the projected period.





Chelates used in agriculture increase the availability and absorption of essential minerals by plants. By forming stable, water-soluble complexes with metal ions, these substances keep the ions from leaving behind insoluble residues in the soil and increase their solubility for plant absorption. Agricultural chelates are essential for preventing and treating nutritional deficiencies in crops, which can significantly affect the quantity and quality of crops produced. Furthermore, plant roots and foliage can readily absorb chelates due to their organic nature. They aid in de-ionizing micronutrients so that neutral or slightly negatively charged chelates can travel through the capillaries on the surfaces of leaves and roots more rapidly. Additionally, The need for better and more efficient agriculture is rising along with the global population, which raises the requirement for agricultural chelates to promote plant uptake of nutrients. Chelates must be utilized to counteract widespread soil deterioration and nutrient depletion to enhance soil quality and guarantee ideal plant growth. The application of chelates is encouraged by the use of contemporary agricultural techniques like precision agriculture, which guarantees efficient crop management and focused nutrient delivery. The use of environmentally friendly and biodegradable chelates in organic farming operations is encouraged by the growing demand for organic products.

Browse key industry insights spread across 249 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Agricultural Chelates Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (EDTA, EDDHA, DTPA, and IDHA), By Crop Type (Cereal & Grains, Fruit & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Others), By Application (Soil, Seed Dressing, Foliar Sprays, and Fertigation), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033. “

The EDTA segment is anticipated to dominate the global agricultural chelates market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global agricultural chelates market is divided into EDTA, EDDHA, DTPA, and IDHA. Among these, the EDTA segment is anticipated to dominate the global agricultural chelates market during the projected timeframe. EDTA offers remarkable stability, effectiveness, and economic advantages.

The cereal & grains segment is anticipated to dominate the global agricultural chelates market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the crop type, the global agricultural chelates market is divided into cereal & grains, fruit & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and others. Among these, the cereal & grains segment is anticipated to dominate the global agricultural chelates market during the projected timeframe. Cereal & grains require a balanced supply of micronutrients such as zinc, iron, copper, and manganese.

The foliar sprays segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global agricultural chelates market over the predicted timeframe.

Based on the application, the global agricultural chelates market is divided into soil, seed dressing, foliar sprays, and fertigation. Among these, the foliar sprays segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global agricultural chelates market over the predicted timeframe. Foliar sprays have the potential to increase yield, minimize nutrient losses, and reduce pollution of the environment.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global agricultural chelates market over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global agricultural chelates market over the forecast period. The growing demand from other European nations has resulted in an expansion in the area under protected agriculture, including greenhouses, in nations including Spain and the Netherlands. There is a need for exports of a wide variety of crops in these nations, including cereals, pulses, fruits, oilseeds, and cash crops. The type of soil in each location differs, and crop growth is heavily influenced by that. The agricultural chelates market is expected to increase at a significant rate due to the micronutrient deficiencies found in soils throughout Europe. The application of precision farming methods has grown throughout Europe. These methods include variable-rate nutrient administration, remote sensing, and soil testing. Micronutrients with chelation-enhanced properties maximize nutrient dispersion. answers for every type of crop. .. Fruits, vegetables, grains, and specialty crops are farmed throughout Europe. Chelated micronutrients customize dietary plans for every type of crop. In calcareous soils, Italian tomato farmers employ chelated iron to prevent iron shortage chlorosis. Ambitious sustainability goals and strict environmental legislation are also present in Europe.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global Agricultural chelates market during the projected timeframe. China, India, and Japan are the top three countries in the Asia-Pacific region, which is the largest market for agricultural chelates. The most populated nation in the world, China boasts one of the most sophisticated agricultural systems. The need for food is increasing along with the population's rapid expansion, which encourages farmers to choose crops with large yields. The nation's need for agricultural chelates is increased as a result. One of the main factors propelling the expansion of the Asia Pacific market is the ongoing demand for high-quality agricultural and food products. Other factors include the region's quickly expanding population, rapid urbanization, government support, and extensive use of precision irrigation methods and other contemporary technology.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Agricultural Chelates Market are BASF SE, Nouryon, The Dow Chemical Company, Yara International, ICL, Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Syngenta, Nufarm Ltd, Aries Agro Ltd, The Andersons Inc., ATP Nutrition, Manvert, BMS-Micronutrients NV, Wilbur-Ellis Company and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Aphea.Bio and Syngenta Crop Protection have teamed to bring cutting-edge agricultural technology to European markets. With regulatory permission pending, the partnership seeks to expedite the implementation of a novel biological seed treatment solution in several European countries in the next five years.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Agricultural Chelates Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Agricultural Chelates Market, By Type

EDTA

EDDHA

DTPA

IDHA

Global Agricultural Chelates Market, By Crop Type

Cereal & Grains

Fruit & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

Global Agricultural Chelates Market, By Application

Soil

Seed Dressing

Foliar Sprays

Fertigation

Global Agricultural Chelates Market, By Regional

US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



