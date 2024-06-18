Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Size To Worth USD 30.2 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.14%

New York, United States , June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Size is to Grow from USD 18.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 30.2 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.14% during the projected period.





Mushrooms are edible, squishy fruit bodies that grow both above and below ground and are hand-picked from certain macrofungal groupings. Its edibility is assessed by tasting and smelling good, as well as by the absence of toxic effects on humans. The demand for mushrooms is rising dramatically each year, according to the global mushroom industry. They are a filling, high-nutrient item that may be used in many different ways. They are frequently used by both farmers and backyard gardeners due to they are also rather simple to raise. Furthermore, a lot of individuals believe that mushrooms are beneficial and can be utilized as a natural remedy. The mushroom industry is predicted to develop as a result of rising mushroom consumption in cafeterias, supermarkets, and restaurants. The mushroom industry is also expected to develop as a result of changing consumer attitudes toward vegetarian and vegan meals and rising demand for meat alternatives. For instance, customers find button and shiitake mushrooms to be appealing meat replacements due to their high protein content. These are the main trends in the mushroom industry. Technological developments in indoor farming, controlled environment agriculture, and substrate optimization have increased the productivity and efficiency of mushroom growing.

Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Button Mushroom, Oyster Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, and Others), By Form (Canned, Frozen, Fresh, Dried, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The button mushroom segment is anticipated to dominate the global mushroom cultivation market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global mushroom cultivation market is divided into button mushroom, oyster mushroom, shiitake mushroom, and others. Among these, the button mushroom segment is anticipated to dominate the global mushroom cultivation market during the projected timeframe. It has the potential to prevent cancer and its reasonable price as compared to various types of mushrooms.

The canned segment is predicted to dominate the global mushroom cultivation market during the estimated period.

Based on the form, the global mushroom cultivation market is divided into canned, frozen, fresh, dried, and others. Among these, the canned segment is predicted to dominate the global mushroom cultivation market during the estimated period. Due to canned mushrooms are already chopped, cooked, and prepared to eat, they are a cost-effective option for consumers.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global mushroom cultivation market over the forecast period.

sia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global mushroom cultivation market over the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific area, mushrooms are essential to many traditional cuisines and culinary traditions, and they have enormous cultural significance. Asian cuisine frequently uses shiitake, oyster, enoki, and wood ear mushrooms to enhance the flavor, texture, and nutritional content of meals. Due to their unique flavors, textures, and medicinal qualities, specialty and exotic mushroom varieties—like enoki, maitake, shiitake, and straw mushrooms—are extremely searched for throughout the Asia Pacific region. These mushrooms can be found in many different cuisines, including stir-fries, hot pots, soups, and herbal remedies. China produces more edible fungi than any other country in the world, with the highest per capita consumption. Farmers in this region are expected to use modern and innovative agricultural techniques, as well as use them to manufacture pharmaceutical products that treat a variety of diseases and enhance general health, which will drive further growth in the next years.

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global mushroom cultivation market during the forecast period. As a result of the increasing demand for nutrient-dense foods in the area. The Netherlands, Germany, the UK, Spain, and other nations are seeing a steady increase in the use of it for therapeutic purposes, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. It is anticipated that higher sales of processed products will occur throughout the region as a result of European producers and distributors utilizing cutting-edge processing procedures. Furthermore, a growing interest in veganism and a predilection for plant-based diets are shifting consumer consumption patterns. The dry form will be advantageous to the market as health-conscious consumers search for food with several uses. Furthermore, its growing usage as an ingredient in the food processing industry supports the market performance.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Mushroom cultivation Market include Fujishukin Co. Ltd., Hirano Mushroom LLC, Mushroom S.A.S, Mycelia, Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GMBH, Smithy Mushrooms Limited, Societa Agricola Italspawn Di Valentino E Massimo Sartor Ss, South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Walsh Mushrooms Group, Monaghan Mushrooms, Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc., Commercial Mushroom Producers, Fresh Mushroom Europe, and Lambert Spawn, and other.

Recent Developments

In November 2023, six new species of mushrooms have been added to the lineup by international biotechnology company Sempera Organics: Black Hoof, Tiger Milk, Poria, Enoki, Wood Ear, and Split Gill.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Mushroom Cultivation Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Type

Button Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Others

Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Form

Canned

Frozen

Fresh

Dried

Others

Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



