Global Rehabilitation Chairs Market Size To Exceed USD 2.8 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.44%

New York, United States , June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Rehabilitation Chairs Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.8 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.44% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4550

Rehabilitation chairs are specialized chairs designed to provide comfort and support for individuals undergoing rehabilitation or recovering from medical conditions, surgeries, or injuries, offering ergonomic features to aid the rehabilitation process, and provide a comfortable and stable seating solution for individuals with specific mobility or health needs. It provides comprehensive solutions for individuals with varied healthcare requirements including musculoskeletal conditions, post-surgical recovery, and chronic health issues. The development of cutting-edge technologies aids in the recovery and rehabilitation of patients which is ultimately revolutionizing the way of patient care. The growing technological advancements to enhance user independence and optimal support are driving the global rehabilitation chairs market. The increased prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions raises the need for rehabilitation therapy. Further, the growing number of trauma patients and chronic health conditions are responsible for driving the global rehabilitation chairs market. On the contrary, the high cost of rehabilitation chairs and lack of awareness and access to rehabilitation are restraining the global rehabilitation chairs market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Rehabilitation Chairs Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Powered Rehabilitation Chairs and Mechanical Rehabilitation Chairs), By Application (Adult/Geriatric Rehabilitation Chairs, Pediatric Rehabilitation Chairs, Bariatric Rehabilitation Chairs, and Others), By End-use (Hospitals, Home Care, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4550

The mechanical rehabilitation chairs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR rate during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global rehabilitation chairs market is segmented into powered rehabilitation chairs, and mechanical rehabilitation chairs. Among these, the mechanical rehabilitation chairs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR rate during the forecast period. Mechanical rehabilitation chairs are more affordable in healthcare facilities, requiring less maintenance and reduced operational costs. The easy and precise adjustable feature of mechanical rehabilitation chairs makes them adaptable to use, ultimately driving the market demand.

The adult/geriatric rehabilitation chairs segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on application, the global rehabilitation chairs market is segmented into adult/geriatric rehabilitation chairs, pediatric rehabilitation chairs, bariatric rehabilitation chairs, and others. Among these, the adult/geriatric rehabilitation chairs segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Older adults more frequently use rehabilitation services as these age group people are at greater risk of falling to recover from injuries. Thus, the increasing aging population leads to drive the market demand.

The homecare segment dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the end-use, the global rehabilitation chairs market is segmented into hospitals, home care, rehabilitation centers, and others. Among these, the homecare segment dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Homecare rehabilitation services can assess rehabilitation services in a comfortable and familiar setting. The growing preference for homecare solutions catering to the diverse range of rehabilitation needs fueling the market growth in the homecare segment.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4550

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The availability and accessibility of a wide range of rehabilitation chair products with the development of robust healthcare infrastructure in the region are significantly driving the market. The increasing prevalence of disabilities, owing to the rising cases of chronic diseases is driving the market demand for rehabilitation chairs. Further, the increasing geriatric population in the region is responsible for driving the market. Improving access to rehabilitation products through reimbursement programs like Medicare is driving the regional market growth

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The increasing awareness about rehabilitation therapy with the constant development of healthcare facilities is significantly driving the market in the region. The increasing patient pool and the ongoing improvement in public and private reimbursement infrastructure in emerging countries like India and China are bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the supportive government programs and implementation of policies are driving the regional market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global rehabilitation chairs market are Invacare Corporation, Etac AB, Drive Devilbiss International, Akces Med, VELA Medical, Graham-Field Health Products, Inc., Ozgur Irmak Prosthetics and Orthotics Center, Actualway, GPC Medical Ltd., Active Aid, Healthline Medical Products, and Other Key Players.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4550

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Danish healthcare company with experience in chair manufacturing, Vermund Larsen A/S, "VELA", announced that it has acquired its US (sole) distributor, Enable Me. This acquisition has opened the door for more efficient operations, more access to capital for investments in innovation and product development, and a more streamlined system between the two firms.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global rehabilitation chairs market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Rehabilitation Chairs Market, Technology Analysis

Powered Rehabilitation Chairs

Mechanical Rehabilitation Chairs

Global Rehabilitation Chairs Market, Application Analysis

Adult/Geriatric Rehabilitation Chairs

Pediatric Rehabilitation Chairs

Bariatric Rehabilitation Chairs

Others

Global Rehabilitation Chairs Market, End-use Analysis

Hospitals

Home Care

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Global Rehabilitation Chairs Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Bipolar Disorder Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Bipolar I Disorder, Bipolar II Disorder, Cyclothymic Disorder, Others), By Drug Class (Mood Stabilizers, Anticonvulsants, Antipsychotic Drugs, Antidepressant Drugs), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Polyclonal Antibodies Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Primary Antibody and Secondary Antibody), By Source (Rabbits, Goats, Sheep, and Others), By End-User (Academic & Research Center, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Centers, and Hospitals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Skin Biopsy Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Shave Biopsy, Punch Biopsy, and Excisional Biopsy, Others), By Indication (Skin Cancer, Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis, Others), By End User (Stand-Alone Practices, Multispecialty Clinics, Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Life Science Reagents Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Cell and Tissue Culture Reagents, Chromatography Reagents, Clinical Chemistry Reagents, Immunoassay Reagents, Molecular Diagnostic Reagents, Microbiology Reagents, and Other Product Types), By End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, and Other End Users),and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2030

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter