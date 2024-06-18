North America Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market Report 2024-2030 - Social Media Tools Dominate with 24.5% Share, Projected to Grow at 21.2% CAGR due to Cost-Effectiveness and High Data Generation

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Marketing Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Social Media Tools, Content Marketing Tools, Rich Media Tools, Automation Tools), Type, Application, Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America marketing technology (MarTech) market is anticipated to reach USD 470.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.1% from 2024 to 2030. The growing demand for data-driven decision-making is fostering the demand for MarTech.

Growth in automation and artificial intelligence (AI) has played a significant role in enhancing these platforms. Natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, predictive analytics, deep neural networks (DNN), and augmented analytics help companies in behavior forecasting, streamline customer communication, automate content creation, create contextual ads that are highly precise, and cut costs, among other benefits.

To aid marketers in generating assets for campaigns (headlines, descriptions, and images) and other aspects, Microsoft rolled out Copilot AI (a chatbot developed by the tech giant) trial to a more extensive set of advertisers. The platform combines NLP and generative AI to deliver relevant and quick answers regarding the company's advertising products, uses, features, relevant links, and more.

The growing demand for MarTech from various industries is expected to drive market growth. End-users of these solutions are obtaining productive value from their application. Personalized shopping experiences for e-commerce users, chatbots for patient inquiries in the healthcare industry, and customer engagement tactics in the media & entertainment industry are some value-oriented aspects encouraging companies to employ marketing technologies.

North America Marketing Technology Market Report Highlights

The social media tools product segment dominated the market with a share of 24.5% in 2023. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% over the forecast period as it is one of the most cost-effective tools compared to other tools. In addition, businesses utilize social media tools to generate a high volume of valuable data

The digital marketing type segment held the dominant market share in 2023 and is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The benefits associated with digital marketing, such as lower costs, access to a more targeted approach, and personalized messages, are key factors contributing to the segment growth

The healthcare application segment accounted for a major market share in 2023 and is projected to grow at a rapid CAGR over the forecast period. Automation has helped healthcare providers enhance the customer experience and deliver better care through automatic appointment reminders, prescription refills, and action-triggered messages based on their web searches. It has helped foster a real connection with patients through relevant and timely communication

In December 2023, Amazon Web Services, Inc. announced the expansion of its AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency, a martech competency program. Audience & customer data management, ad platforms, ad intelligence & measurement, and privacy-enhanced data are some new competencies being added to the updates program, now called AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $130.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $470.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.1% Regions Covered North America

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. North America Marketing Technology Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. North America Marketing Technology Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. North America Marketing Technology Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. North America Marketing Technology Market: Product Movement Analysis, USD Billion, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Social Media Tools

4.4. Content Marketing Tools

4.5. Rich Media Tool

4.6. Automation Tool

4.7. Data & Analytics Tools

4.8. Sales Enablement Tools

Chapter 5. North America Marketing Technology Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. North America Marketing Technology Market: Type Movement Analysis, USD Billion, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Digital Marketing

5.4. Offline Marketing

Chapter 6. North America Marketing Technology Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. North America Marketing Technology Market: Application Movement Analysis, USD Billion, 2023 & 2030

6.3. IT & Telecommunication

6.4. Retail & E-commerce

6.5. Healthcare

6.6. Media & Entertainment

6.7. Sports & Events

6.8. BFSI

6.9. Real Estate

6.10. Others

Chapter 7. North America Marketing Technology Market - Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Strategy Mapping

7.5. Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

Apple

Adobe Inc.

Amdocs

Buzzoole (Buzzoole Holdings Limited)

Konnect Insights (Prudence Analytics and Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.)

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

ContentGrow

Iterable, Inc.

Shift Paradigm

MiQ

Hootsuite Inc.

Buffer

eclincher, Inc.

CoSchedule

(LG Ad Solutions) Alphonso Inc.

Community

Infobip Ltd.

Meta

Salesforce, Inc.

