PSS Wins Top Euromovers Award for 4th Year in a Row, Solidifying Leading European Removals Company Status

PSS International Removals has received the Top Booker Award from Euromovers for the fourth year in a row. This award highlights the company's ongoing commitment to providing excellent services to people and businesses moving from the UK.

Thomas Juchum, General Manager of Euromovers, praised PSS International Removals' performance over the past year. "PSS International Removals collaborated with 14 different members of the Euromovers International Service Network. For the fourth consecutive year, PSS International Removals won the Top Booker Award for contributions exceeding £2.6 million lbs net."

Juchum also pointed out that PSS International Removals consistently scored above average in various service quality areas. The company earned a score of 4.786 out of 5 points in both "Administration" and "Operations," placing it among the top ten international Euromovers companies. In terms of financial responsibility, the company received a score of 4.714, which is also considered excellent. Juchum added, "PSS has been evaluated 14 times by 9 different companies, achieving a score of 4.786 in 'Administration,' placing it among the 'Top 10' of all international Euromovers companies. The Euromover average of 4.712 was exceeded."

PSS International Removals offers a wide range of services, including international removals, international shipping, and migration services. Their services cover countries like Australia, Canada, Dubai, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, USA, and various European countries. The company also excels in European removals, helping people relocate to countries such as Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Malta. These services often involve complex processes such as customs clearance and documentation, which PSS handles expertly.

Their international removal service is designed for individuals or businesses relocating to another country, ensuring everything is handled from packing and loading to shipping and unloading at the destination. For those needing to ship goods internationally, their international shipping services manage all aspects, including customs documentation and clearance.

Liam Witham, CEO of PSS International Removals, expressed his gratitude for the recognition from Euromovers. He highlighted the company's dedication to maintaining high standards and continually improving its services. "We are deeply honoured to receive the Top Booker Award from Euromovers for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing top-quality service to our clients. I would like to extend my gratitude to Thomas Juchum and the Euromovers team for this acknowledgment," Witham said.

Witham also emphasised the range of services that PSS offers. "Our services, including European removals to destinations such as Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Malta, are designed to meet the diverse needs of our customers. We assist with customs clearance and documentation and even provide a dedicated move manager who can address any questions our clients may have," he added.

PSS offers international box shipping for individuals moving abroad who want to send smaller volumes of personal belongings ahead. They also provide international baggage shipping for those travelling abroad who need to send excess baggage.

The consistent performance and high service quality of PSS International Removals have played a significant role in their repeated success with the Top Booker Award. The company sets high standards in the industry, ensuring smooth relocations for both individuals and businesses. Being a part of the Euromovers International Network enhances their ability to offer comprehensive services worldwide.

The recognition from Euromovers reinforces PSS International Removals' position as a leader in international moving and shipping services. Clients can rely on their expertise and dedication to handle the complexities of international relocations efficiently. As they celebrate this achievement, PSS remains committed to excellence and innovation in all aspects of their operations.

