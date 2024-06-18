BlackRock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

| Source: BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (iShares)

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2024 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on June 25, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on June 28, 2024.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.046
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.046
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.108
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.060
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.239
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.398
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF0.471
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP0.251
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.032
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.035
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU0.163
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C0.200
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW0.498
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.050
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.188
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.085
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.075
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO0.361
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW0.239
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.077
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL0.298
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.274
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT0.353
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO0.322
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETFXAD0.103
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG0.090
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U0.065
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH0.089
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW0.327
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U0.238
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.213
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.077
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM0.116
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.067
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG0.114
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU0.112
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U0.081
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD0.323
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.134
iShares China Index ETFXCH0.040
iShares Semiconductor Index ETFXCHP0.053
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETFXCLN0.201
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.212
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS0.100
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.434
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV0.386
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.059
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.043
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.062
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.100
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETFXDNA0.096
iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETFXDRV0.147
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR0.830
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.057
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.041
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.055
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.113
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.049
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC0.208
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U0.151
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF0.637
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U0.463
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.180
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH0.694
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.114
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM0.173
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETFXEMC0.312
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.233
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.222
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.200
iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETFXETM0.134
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU0.633
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETFXEXP0.103
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH0.548
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETFXFLB0.111
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.154
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.086
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.048
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD0.099
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.038
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI0.318
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.207
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETFXHAK0.021
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.072
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC0.374
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.091
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.082
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.082
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.266
iShares India Index ETFXID0.027
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.065
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS0.105
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN0.526
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.157
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT0.000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.062
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.067
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC0.121
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U0.088
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.161
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH0.108
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI0.609
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML0.445
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM0.237
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.107
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.016
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU0.237
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U0.172
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV0.260
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW0.315
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY0.189
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.065
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.051
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.053
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ0.276
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETFXQQU0.091
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1)XQQU.U0.066
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.062
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.046
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.067
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.063
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.054
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA0.452
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM0.145
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.058
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG0.112
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU0.112
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U0.081
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.065
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC0.140
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH0.124
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP0.280
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.250
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.043
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH0.244
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP0.266
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U0.193
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU0.159
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.092
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTLH0.108
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETFXTLT0.103
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)XTLT.U0.075
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.106
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS0.443
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U0.322
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETFXUSF0.150
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR0.164
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.079
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.130
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.095
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.119
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD0.565

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUS.U, XUU.U

Estimated June Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The June cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Estimated
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.214


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about June 25, 2024, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1400+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.7 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.jazar@blackrock.com