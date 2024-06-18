Crypto Credit Card Market to Grow at CAGR of 32% through 2033 - Integration of Decentralized Finance in Global Market

Newark, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 25 Billion Crypto Credit Card market will reach USD 401.49 Billion by 2033. Increasing demand for financial flexibility in the market and strategic initiatives by the players to boost the growth of Crypto Credit Cards may fuel the growth of the Crypto Credit Card Market. Crypto credit cards empower users to utilize both fiat currency and cryptocurrencies for purchases, granting them enhanced control over their financial assets. This versatility is particularly appealing to individuals who hold cryptocurrencies as part of their investment portfolio and seek to use them for everyday expenses without needing to sell their holdings. Certain crypto credit cards integrate decentralized finance (DeFi) features with blockchain technology, providing users with added benefits such as earning yields on their cryptocurrency holdings or accessing decentralized lending and borrowing services. These cutting-edge features attract customers interested in optimizing the utility of their digital assets and participating in the expanding DeFi ecosystem.



Crypto Credit Card Market Size by Type (Regular Crypto Credit Cards, Rewards Crypto Credit Cards, and Others), By Application (BFSI, Personal Consumption, Business, and Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024 to 2033



North America emerged as the largest global Crypto Credit Card market, accounting for 56.3% of the total market. Owing to the region being the largest hub of cryptocurrency innovation in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific exhibits the highest growth rate in the market owing to rapidly growing technological advancements in the region.



Regular Crypto Credit Cards have dominated the market accounting for 43.24% of the total market. Owing to an increasing trend toward gambling and the rapid growth of these cards in gambling. Additionally, increasing functionality of these cards conversion from converting digital assets to flat currency in the market. Whereas, Rewards Crypto Credit Cards is expected to provide a lucrative growth rate in the future, owing to the technological breakthrough in the field of Crypto Credit Card Market.



BFSI has dominated the Crypto Credit Card market. Thereby acquiring 39.1% in the year 2023. Owing to the increasing need to deal with an easy flow of monetary transactions in the global market. Personal consumption happens to be the fastest-growing segment of the market. Owing to increasing demand for the same across the industries in the global market.



Latest Development:



• In October 2021, Gemini made significant advancements in the crypto credit card market by introducing the Gemini Credit Card. This innovative card allows users to earn cryptocurrency rewards for their everyday purchases. With features including no annual fees, enhanced security through EMV chip technology, and integration with the Gemini exchange, the card aims to offer a convenient and reliable means for users to earn and utilize cryptocurrency in their daily transactions. This initiative is poised to promote the utilization and acceptance of digital assets, contributing to their widespread adoption.

Market Dynamics



Drivers: Integration of decentralized finance in the global market



An emerging feature of crypto credit cards is their integration with decentralized finance (DeFi) capabilities. Certain providers of these cards are exploring collaborations with DeFi platforms to offer extra advantages to users. These benefits may include earning yields on their cryptocurrency holdings, accessing decentralized lending and credit issuance services, and participating in liquidity mining programs.



Restraints: Volatility in the cryptocurrency market



The instability of cryptocurrency markets poses obstacles for clients and companies providing crypto credit cards. Price fluctuations in cryptocurrencies can affect the worth of clients' digital assets and inject uncertainty into transactions, creating challenges in overseeing credit scores and liquidity risks for card issuers. Despite enhancements in security measures, the inherent risks linked with cryptocurrencies, including hacking, fraud, and theft, persist as worries for users of crypto credit cards. Notable security breaches or incidents related to cryptocurrency exchanges or wallets might erode confidence in crypto credit cards and dissuade clients from embracing them.



Opportunities: Increasing demand for financial flexibility in the market



Crypto credit cards empower users to utilize both fiat currency and cryptocurrencies for purchases, granting them enhanced control over their financial assets. This versatility is particularly appealing to individuals who hold cryptocurrencies as part of their investment portfolio and seek to use them for everyday expenses without needing to sell their holdings. Certain crypto credit cards integrate decentralized finance (DeFi) features with blockchain technology, providing users with added benefits such as earning yields on their cryptocurrency holdings or accessing decentralized lending and borrowing services. These cutting-edge features attract customers interested in optimizing the utility of their digital assets and participating in the expanding DeFi ecosystem.



Challenge: Uncertainties related to government regulations



Government regulations can impose intricate compliance obligations on Crypto Credit Card providers, such as Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations. Adhering to these mandates typically demands substantial resources and investment in compliance infrastructure, leading to heightened operational costs and administrative burdens for providers.



Report Scope



Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa Market Size(unit) USD 401.49 Billion Data Warehousing Market CAGR 32% Segments Covered Type, Application

Some of the major players operating in the Crypto Credit Card market are:



• Nexo Mastercard

• BlockFi Visa Card

• Crypto.com Visa Card

• Gemini Mastercard

• Shakepay Visa

• SoFi Credit Card

• Coinbase Visa

• Bitpay Mastercard

• Club Swan Mastercard

• Wirex Visa



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Regular Crypto Credit Cards

• Rewards Crypto Credit Cards

• Others



By Application:



• BFSI

• Personal Consumption

• Business

• Others

About the report:



The global Crypto Credit Card market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



