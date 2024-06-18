Kaltura Takes Home Four Awards at Eventex 2024 Including Best Event Technology and Best Virtual Event Platform

New York, NY, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, has won four awards in this year’s 14th Global Eventex Awards .

For the second year in a row, Kaltura’s solution took the top prize in every category in which it was nominated, demonstrating its continuing innovation in the field of webinars and virtual and hybrid events, most notably with its continued addition of AI-powered engagement and personalization tools.

The awards for which Kaltura’s webinar and event platform is listed as a winner include:

Best Event Technology

Best Audience Engagement Technology

Best Data Collection/Event Analytics Technology, and

Best Virtual Event Platform

Kaltura Events enables organizers to create, manage, and track an entire virtual events portfolio and webinar program in one place. Designed to support any type and size of hybrid and virtual event, Kaltura Events helps organizations create and manage extraordinary digital experiences. With a comprehensive engagement suite, event managers can utilize a wide range of tools to increase attendee engagement and drive meaningful interactions. Kaltura’s AI tools use real-time session data to suggest immediate actions to grow their attendance and enrich the audience’s experience, repurpose content quickly post-event, and can even generate webinar titles, blurbs, and agendas with basic prompts.



“We are delighted to be recognized for a second year by Eventex for our innovative approach to transforming hybrid and digital experiences,” said Lisa Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer at Kaltura. "Winning this award underscores the pivotal role of AI in revolutionizing event technology, and demonstrates how intelligent solutions can both streamline operations and elevate digital engagement and experiences to new heights."

Eventex Awards 2024 received a record 1,207 entries from 62 countries and 6 continents.

“This edition of Eventex Awards has seen a record-breaking number of entries, as well as record-breaking creativity and innovation — the industry is truly back with a bang. We have undoubtedly been wowed by outstanding events and experiences, ground-breaking technology and suppliers, as well as breathtaking venues. We have also seen remarkable inspiration from every corner of the globe, with new countries joining the Eventex Awards family each year, enriching the competition with their unique contribution — this diversity is one of the things that makes Eventex Awards truly exceptional. So, on behalf of the entire Eventex team, as well as personally, I would like to congratulate all winners!,” added Ovanes Ovanessian, co-founder of Eventex Awards.

A full list of the finalists is available on the Eventex Awards winners page .

About Kaltura