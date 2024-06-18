Good Rāz Recognized As “Vitamin Product Of The Year” In 2024 Mindful Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that Good Rāz , the latest brand by MORRE-TEC Industries , a family run company with 35+ years of experience in health and wellness, has been selected as the winner of the “Vitamin Product of the Year” award.

Good Rāz Vitamin D3 Drops is water-soluble vitamin D that can be added to any beverage to make them healthier for consumers. The take-anywhere, add-to-anything, taste-nothing vitamin D3 Drops are quicker absorbing than pill or oil-based options. The proprietary water-soluble D3 is also easier to take.

Good Rāz Vitamin D3 Drops can be added to any drink and food such as water, coffee, tea, cereal, yogurt, or even wine. Simply drop in two drops as no stirring is necessary. The taste is

undetectable when added yet provides all of the benefits of vitamin D3. Each drop of Good Rāz = 1,000 IU of vitamin D3. Good Rāz drops do not include any of the eight major food allergens and are both gluten-free and Kosher.

Water-soluble D3 absorbs quickly in the body allowing it to provide maximum benefits. These include Immune Support, positive mood helping consumers to feel more energized - especially helpful during the darker months of winter, and bone health as Vitamin D is essential for calcium and phosphate absorption, which helps build and maintain strong bones.

“Good Rāz Vitamin D3 Drops help you effortlessly get your daily dose of vitamin D3. 70% of Americans have a vitamin D insufficiency, with 28.9% deficient in the essential nutrient. Our modern bodies have a tough time creating enough vitamin D3 naturally. since the majority of us spend so much time inside living and working,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “We’re pleased to award Good Rāz ‘Vitamin Product of the Year’ for an incredibly convenient healthful product that helps make sure we get our fair share of Vitamin D - with or without the sun. It truly is a ‘Little Bottle of Sunshine!’”

The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious CPG companies and products that offer transparency to consumers, pay workers fair wages, ensure sustainable business practices, use recycled or recyclable materials, and create healthier products using natural or organic ingredients. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry.

“The Good Rāz mission is to bring you that wonderful feeling of warm summer memories and soaking up carefree, sun-filled days. And with an urgent need to keep our communities stronger and healthier than ever, we’re thrilled to share our vitamin D3 with the world in a new way,” said Len Glass, founder, Good Rāz. “We’re so thankful to the Mindful Awards and we’ll continue making sure that everyone gets their daily dose of D without the unfortunate taste of messy oil-based supplements or hard-to-swallow pills!”

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.

About Good Rāz™

Good Rāz (pronounced “Good Rays”) water-soluble Vitamin D3 Drops are a one-of-a-kind, quick absorbing, taste-free supplement that can be easily added to your favorite foods and beverages. Just add two drops of take-anywhere, add-to-anything, taste-nothing, Good Rāz in your morning coffee, water, tea, cereal, or yogurt for 2,000 IU vitamin D3 to help support immune health, a positive mood, bone and heart health, and more.*

Created by MORRE-TEC Industries, a family-run company with 35+ years of experience in health and wellness, Good Rāz was inspired by a small resort called Sun-Ray where the family spent many summers making warm memories and soaking up carefree, sun-filled days. Today, Good Rāz’s mission is to bring you that same wonderful feeling with each and every drop of its Vitamin D3 supplement. Look for their new infant and kids soluble vitamin D3 drops as well as other soon to be released vitamin combinations. For more information, please visit www.goodraz.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Mindful Awards

Travis@mindfulawards.com

949.667.4475