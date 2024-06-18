RTI Connext Drive Achieves ASPICE Capability Level 1 to Improve Development Processes for the Automotive Industry

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, announced that RTI Connext Drive® 3.1 has achieved ASPICE CL1 to provide OEMs with more confidence and flexibility when building next generation vehicles. Based on the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) Standard, Connext Drive is the first DDS implementation to achieve this certification to deliver highly reliable communications for SDVs– setting the stage for continuous process improvement, driving product quality enhancements, operational efficiency gains, and adherence to regulatory requirements.



By establishing consistent and managed processes, CL1 enhances risk management, boosts customer confidence, and facilitates compliance with industry standards. ASPICE CL1 is crucial for laying the groundwork for successful project execution and fostering a culture of excellence in the automotive market.

“We’re strengthening our commitment to supporting the automotive industry with this ASPICE certification, further establishing Connext Drive as the world’s leading architecture for developing AVs,” said Niheer Patel, Director of Product Management at RTI. “ASPICE sets rigorous standards for software and systems development, ensuring high-quality, reliable products. This achievement underscores our commitment to providing continuous innovation and excellence in the automotive industry.”

ASPICE, or Automotive Software Process Improvement and Capability Determination, is a standard that helps automotive suppliers and OEMs evaluate and improve their software development procedures. By establishing efficient and well-defined processes, manufacturers can reduce development time and costs by minimizing errors and rework.

For more information on Connext Drive 3.1, please visit: www.rti.com/drive . Our award winning solution for SDVs is available today: for pricing and licensing, please contact drive@rti.com .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 400 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.