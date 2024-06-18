Health Monitor Network ® Appoints Senior VP, Rachel Ferrand, Accelerating Growth

Montvale,NJ, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneering healthcare communications company, Health Monitor Network, today announced the appointment of Rachel Ferrand as Senior Vice President of Digital Products and Program Management. In this role, Ferrand will report to Chief Technology & Digital Operations Officer, William Saint-Louis, where she will lead the expansion of the company’s digital product portfolio and oversee every element of program execution. Ferrand joins the Senior Leadership Team and will collaborate with peers to further scale the organization as a digital-first healthcare marketing platform and drive continued significant growth.

“This new leadership position will be instrumental in enhancing the company’s continued expansion into an innovative suite of digital products while ensuring the successful outcomes of our digital programs. I look forward to Rachel’s creative vision and expert guidance as we continue to raise the bar on customer ROI” said William Saint-Louis, Chief Technology & Digital Operations Officer, Health Monitor.

“It is exciting to join Health Monitor Network, a trusted leader in point-of-care, especially during this phase of digital growth and expansion. I am eager to refine and optimize our customer delivery model, ensuring that impactful healthcare information reaches patients and healthcare professionals seamlessly,” said Ferrand.

Rachel’s experience includes leading marketing strategies for healthcare-related products, expertise in web production, operations, and deep skills in HCP and patient engagement to maximize adoption. She has a proven track record in the digital ecosystem including implementation of paid advertising campaigns and the development of digital marketing strategies.

Prior to joining the company, Rachel was at WedMD, as Vice President, Medscape Commercial Products, where she led the product marketing team, managed a diverse product portfolio, and drove significant advances in product strategy and market positioning resulting in consistent revenue growth. She held various communications roles at Sanofi Pharmaceuticals prior to her tenure at WebMD. Rachel earned her Bachelor of Arts from Temple University.

About Health Monitor Network ®

Health Monitor is a targeted healthcare marketing platform for the Pharmaceutical/OTC and CPG industries. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke educational content about disease states and specific therapies that powers more productive patient-physician dialogues. Health Monitor has the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 250,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. For over 40 years, our brand has been at the forefront of healthcare marketing and trusted to deliver high value content at all points of care for patients and physicians providing powerful ROI to brands and better outcomes for patients. Together we build brands and empower patients.

