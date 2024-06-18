Tessell Named to Redpoint’s 2024 InfraRed 100 Report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessell , the leading next-generation database-as-a-service (DBaaS) that helps startups and enterprises accelerate data and application modernization journeys at scale, today announced it has been named to the 2nd Annual Redpoint InfraRed 100 . This prestigious list highlights the 100 up-and-coming private companies in Cloud Infrastructure, showcasing the future leaders set to revolutionize the market.

Tessell is a cloud-native DBaaS that revolutionizes data infrastructure and management for cloud-born and cloud-defining enterprises and unlocks open source to solve the issue of rising cloud costs. It operates on AWS and Azure to provide high-performance storage capabilities for demanding production workloads. This multi-cloud capability allows customers to bring their own cloud accounts, identities, licenses, and keys to eliminate vendor lock-in.

Tessell also provides self-service access based on policies, DevOps integration, complete production monitoring, and lifecycle management for Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Milvus, and MongoDB database engines. Leveraging the high-performance NVMe cloud storage capabilities, Tessell excels in handling demanding production workloads and optimizing database consolidation for maximum economic efficiency.

This recognition highlights Tessell's innovative approach to database services and emphasizes its commitment to providing flexible, high-performance, and secure data management solutions. The InfraRed 100 list by Redpoint Ventures identifies companies poised to make significant impacts in the cloud infrastructure space, and Tessell's inclusion is a testament to its rapid growth and technological advancements.

"We are honored to be recognized by Redpoint Ventures as one of the top private companies in cloud infrastructure," said Bakul Banthia, Co-founder of Tessell. "This accolade reflects our team's dedication to delivering exceptional database services that meet the evolving needs of our customers. As we continue to innovate and expand, we remain committed to helping businesses of all sizes modernize their data and applications."

To commemorate this achievement, Bala Kuchibhotla, Co-founder and CEO of Tessell, will join Redpoint at Nasdaq with other InfraRed 100 leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of cloud infrastructure.

Other recent achievements by Tessell include the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency status and recognition on CRN’s 2024 Big Data 100 and Stellar Startups 2023 lists.

About Tessell

Tessell is a multi-cloud DBaaS platform offering a comprehensive suite of database services. It supports six different engines (both commercial and open-source) tailored for operational and transactional applications.

Tessell’s unique value proposition is built around three core pillars:

• Choice: Tessell offers flexibility with a broad selection of infrastructure options (both cloud-native and third-party) across all major cloud providers, including a patented cloud-native, high-performance NVMe-based infrastructure.

• Data Delight: Tessell goes beyond the typical undifferentiated heavy lifting by delivering a deeply integrated and delightful data management experience designed to cater to all enterprise personas.

• Governance: Tessell empowers enterprises with DBaaS on their terms, enabling them to retain control over data governance, security, and compliance policies, ensuring they meet specific organizational requirements.

With a strong focus on these pillars, Tessell has quickly achieved product-market fit, particularly among large enterprises, including Fortune 1000 companies.

About Redpoint Ventures

Redpoint has partnered with visionary founders to create new markets and redefine existing ones since 1999. We invest in startups across the seed, early, and growth phases. We’re proud to have backed over 578 companies—including Snowflake, Looker, Kustomer, Twilio, 2U, DraftKings, Duo Security, HashiCorp, Stripe, Guild, HomeAway, Heroku, Netflix, and Sonos—with 181 IPOs and M+A exits. Redpoint manages $7.2 billion across multiple funds. For more information, visit: http://www.redpoint.com/

Media Contact

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for Tessell

len@firecrackerpr.com