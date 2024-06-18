Object Management Group and Business Architecture Guild Announce the Business Architecture Master Series: Mastering the Practice

BOSTON, MA, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Object Management Group® (OMG®) and the Business Architecture Guild® announced that registration is open for the two-day Business Architecture Master Series: Mastering the Practice in Chicago, IL, on September 10-11, 2024.

The Master Series is an interactive experience for new and advanced practitioners to elevate their expertise with practical skills and techniques that expedite practice deployment and demonstrate the strategic value of business architecture. This in-person event features hands-on workshops where participants build and apply a business architecture baseline to real-world scenarios, exchange ideas, receive real-time feedback, and network with experienced practitioners and thought leaders.

Topics will include:

Master Series Overview & Goal Setting

A Formal Point of Reference: Seeding the Baseline

Business Architecture Baseline Building Sessions

Business Architecture Usage Scenario Working Sessions

Key Takeaways & Follow-up Action Items

Guild Cofounder William Ulrich says, "As global adoption of business architecture continues to grow, demand for advanced skills and comprehensive strategies has never been greater. The Business Architecture Master Series reflects this growing need, providing practitioners with the tools and knowledge to drive implementation and showcase the value of the practice to key stakeholders."

For those new to the discipline, attendees are invited to attend a Business Architecture Primer on September 9th before the event. Free to Master Series participants, the Business Architecture Guild Accredited Primer provides a high-level, end-to-end overview of business architecture. Individuals holding Certified Business Architect® (CBA®) status will receive continuing education units (CEU) for the half-day session.

Due to the interactive nature of this event, virtual access is unavailable. Please register for the Business Architecture Master Series: Mastering the Practice early, as seating is limited. A special discount is available when you buy four or more tickets.

The Business Architecture Master Series: Mastering the Practice is co-located with the Q3 Object Management Group Technical Meeting and Digital Twin Consortium Member Meeting.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and other interested parties. The Business Architecture Guild®, which has members in more than 100 countries, is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and the exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect (CBA)® program.

About OMG

The Object Management Group® (OMG®) is an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium with representation from government, industry, and academia. OMG Task Forces develop enterprise integration standards for a wide range of technologies and an even more comprehensive range of industries. OMG's modeling standards enable robust visual design, execution, and maintenance of software, systems, and other processes. Visit www.omg.org for more information.

Object Management Group and OMG are registered trademarks of the Object Management Group. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.