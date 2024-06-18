Disguise and Aniplex of America Announce New Licensing Agreement for Rights to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

POWAY, Calif., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, Inc., the global costume division of toy and consumer products manufacturer JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), today announced a multi-year licensing agreement with Aniplex of America for “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” in North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM, Ireland and the UK. This partnership enables Disguise to design, develop, and manufacture costume accessories inspired by the popular anime series, with new styles set to hit retail shelves and online stores in 2025.



“Demon Slayer” is based on the manga series created by Koyoharu Gotoge published under SHUEISHA's JUMP COMICS, and follows the journey of Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who joins the Demon Slayer Corps after his family is slaughtered by a demon, and his younger sister, Nezuko, is transformed into one. The series chronicles Tanjiro’s quest to find a cure for his sister. “Demon Slayer” has garnered widespread acclaim for its gripping storyline, well-developed characters, and stunning animation from the renowned studio ufotable. “Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train” set the record as the biggest opening for any foreign-language film released in North America and has become one of the highest-grossing anime films of all time worldwide.

“This popular anime has become an overnight sensation among fans and retailers,” said Tara Cortner, President and GM of Disguise, Inc. “We have an exciting debut line of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba costume accessories that is sure to delight fans and retailers alike.”

“We are thrilled to be collaborating closely with Disguise on our newest line of costume accessories set to launch in 2025,” Aniplex of America's representative added, “We hope fans will be excited to see these products hit the shelves and we look forward to further expansion into the line.”

Disguise, a subsidiary of JAKKS Pacific, boasts an impressive 37-year legacy in the costume and dress-up industry. The company has seen significant growth in both domestic and international markets, establishing itself as a global leader in design and manufacturing. With longstanding relationships with licensors and extensive distribution channels, Disguise ensures their innovative products reach customers worldwide.

All Demon Slayer costume accessories will be widely available at retailers both in-store and online in 2025.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

©2024 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

About Disguise Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), X (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

About Demon Slayer ; Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge published under SHUEISHA's JUMP COMICS, which consists of 23 volumes and over 150 million copies in publication. The animation production is by ufotable.

In April 2019, the TV anime series Demon Slayer first premiered with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc, followed by the release of the feature film Mugen Train in October 2020, and the TV series Mugen Train Arc and Entertainment District Arc from 2021 through 2022.

Starting in February 2023, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village - World Tour kicked off, followed by the TV adaptation of the Swordsmith Village Arc airing in April. In February 2024, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training was released in movie theaters worldwide featuring a special theatrical screening in over 140 countries and regions - surpassing the previous year's release. With the TV adaptation of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc confirmed to begin airing in May, a new chapter is about to unfold.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Whitney Hatfield

PR@Disguise.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4657978-d920-47ac-9d06-85f87cb35ebc