HHAeXchange Acquires Cashé Software, Strengthening Homecare Operations for Thousands of Agencies and Individuals

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHAeXchange, a leader in homecare management solutions for providers, managed care organizations (MCOs), state Medicaid agencies, and fiscal intermediaries, today announced its acquisition of Cashé Software, a leading Minnesota-based solution for homecare operations and billing. The strategic transaction brings together two premier, complementary providers of end-to-end homecare software platforms, significantly expanding the combined company’s ability to help thousands of homecare providers and payers across the U.S. ensure compliance, streamline billing, and optimize workforce management.

The homecare industry continues to experience rapid growth, and is expected to increase from $100 billion in 2024 to $176 billion by 2032. Software that streamlines operations and enables agencies to achieve better health outcomes will play a key role in this projected growth, as home and community-based services (HCBS) providers increasingly turn to such tools to manage all aspects of their agency operations.

“Today marks an exciting milestone as we join forces with Cashé. In addition to its robust product set, the company shares HHAeXchange’s passion for homecare, technology, and innovative software,” said Paul Joiner, HHAeXchange’s Chief Executive Officer. “Homecare agencies need purpose-built technology to support them in delivering quality care. We are thrilled to partner with the Cashé team to collaborate on our vision of delivering the most comprehensive solution that drives operational efficiency, increases compliance, and improves health outcomes.”

Since 2004, Cashé has provided advanced technology and services to simplify and streamline mission critical processes, benefiting more than 400 homecare agencies in Minnesota. With its recent launch of the Pavillio platform, Cashé continues to demonstrate its commitment to helping agencies get paid faster, increase team capacity, eliminate error-prone manual processes, and automate revenue cycle management.

“For 20 years, Cashé has been focused on ensuring our customers can rely on our software to help them deliver the best care in the home,” said former Cashé President Praba Manivasager, who now leads the Cashé business unit at HHAeXchange. “This commitment is strengthened by our partnership with HHAeXchange, and we look forward to working together as a team to accelerate our vision of building the software platform that sets the standard for efficient workflows and insightful data.”

About HHAeXchange

Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is a leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), HHAeXchange connects state agencies, managed care organizations, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. For more information, visit hhaexchange.com or follow the company on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Cashé Software

Cashé Software is a leading technology partner for Home and Community-Based Service (HCBS) providers serving the Medicaid aging and disability population. Dedicated to helping agencies implement top operational practices and achieve the highest standards of care, Cashé Software offers end-to-end solutions that have enabled hundreds of agencies automate operations, implement EVV, ensure compliance, and achieve an impressive 99% first-time payment rate on billing. Driven by their mission to positively impact 2 million lives, all of Cashé’s solutions are designed with a person-centered focus to empower the entire care team.





