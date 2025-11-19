2025 HHAeXchange Survey Finds Caregivers Growing Increasingly Comfortable with Technology, But Support Remains Key to Retention

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHAeXchange, a leader in homecare management solutions for providers, caregivers, managed care organizations (MCOs), and state Medicaid programs, announced findings from its 2025 Homecare Insights: Caregiver Voices Survey today. The annual survey, which polled over 8,200 caregivers, revealed a significant rise in their comfort with technology, which they are leveraging to continue to provide compassionate, high-quality care.

The survey shows a clear trend in technology adoption, with 65.3% of caregivers reporting that outdated or hard-to-use technology is the least challenging part of their job, an increase from 2023, when 55.6% said the same. This growing ease with digital tools reflects an industry-wide transition toward simplified platforms that streamline documentation and improve communication between caregivers, clients, and care teams.

At its core, this shift is powered by the workforce’s profound sense of purpose and commitment. A resounding 69.9% of caregivers would spend an extra three to five minutes recording client observations—such as changes in diet, well-being, or environment—if it improved health outcomes, up from 57% in 2024. The increase reflects caregivers’ perception of data-sharing as a vital extension of their empathy and professional dedication, rather than an administrative requirement.

“The 2025 survey results underscore a significant development in homecare — the people at the industry’s heart and backbone see technology not as a barrier, but as a bridge to more compassionate care,” HHAeXchange President Stephen Vaccaro said. “Caregivers are embracing tools that help them translate their dedication into measurable outcomes, improving care coordination and strengthening the trust they share with clients.”

While technology adoption is enhancing care quality, the survey also emphasizes the need for holistic caregiver support. Compensation remains important to the workforce, however, this year’s results also reveal a growing emphasis on flexibility and professional growth. Respondents identifying flexible hours as a top need increased from 23.8% in 2024 to 28.2% in 2025, and those seeking more training rose from 14.5% to 21.7% during the same period. Caregivers are demonstrating greater appreciation for forms of recognition and support that deliver lasting, practical value — from adaptable scheduling to professional advancement.

Other key themes and findings from the 2025 survey include:

In 2025, 61.7% of caregivers ranked making a positive impact on their clients’ health and well-being as their top motivator, a priority that has held steady since 2023, highlighting the purpose driving the profession.

Nearly half of caregivers (49.3%) said technology helps most with scheduling and shift management, followed by communication with clients and care teams (31.5%).

Concerns about infectious diseases continue to decrease, with only 11.4% of respondents reporting exposure to COVID-19 and similar illnesses as an extremely challenging aspect of their job, down from 13.0% in 2024 and 18.0% in 2023.

To view the full results of the 2025 Homecare Insights: Caregiver Voices survey, visit this page.

